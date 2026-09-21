NFL Hall of Famer Sends Harsh Cooper Rush Message After Terrible Panthers Game

After their 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will likely opt to never give Cooper Rush another start (unless they absolutely have to).

Rush was propelled into the starting role after Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa were ruled out.

On Sunday afternoon, Rush completed 10 passes for 86 yards, zero touchdowns, and Rush threw two interceptions. It just wasn’t a good showing, and many spectators across the NFL landscape aired out their displeasure with Cooper Rush’s performance.

One of those personalities was NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who did not hold back on Cooper Rush.

Shannon Sharpe Does Not Hold Back on Cooper Rush

NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is behooved on how Cooper Rush still has a job in the NFL.

He wrote (via X.com) on Sunday afternoon:

“Cooper Rush hasn’t played well since the Pilgrims landed, but some how. He keeps landing jobs. He’s terrible don’t care what NFL execs think.”

However, that wasn’t his only message to Rush:

“Falcons should do like baseball tms do. When losing bad and pitchers are struggling, put a field player in 2 pitch. I promise an RB, DB or Wr could do better than Cooper Rush.”

The QB situation is a serious issue in Atlanta this season, and it could lead to the Falcons having one of the worst seasons in franchise history.