NFL Insider Reveals How Bijan Robinson Talks Could Have Further Effects

Both Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions rusher Jahmyr Gibbs have contract extensions coming up this offseason. How those deals play out for both Robinson and Gibbs could have a larger effect than meets the eye.

The entire market is likely to be affected, with Robinson and Gibbs both expected to cash in on a higher-paying deal than the current highest-paid running backs in the NFL are signed to.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently weighed in on how all of this could shake out, and what it all means.

NFL Insider Albert Breer Weighs In On The Contract Situation Regarding Bijan Robinson And Jahmyr Gibbs

It doesn’t even have to be said that extending Robinson and Gibbs, respectively, is an absolute no-brainer. Both 2023 NFL Draft picks have more than earned that much.

“Both the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the Lions’ Jahmyr Gibbs have lived up to their lofty 2023 draft slots (eighth and 12th, respectively),” Breer wrote. “The two combined for over 4,000 scrimmage yards (!) last year. So as both players are eligible for a new contract, each is, rightfully, looking to cash in at a position where it can be tricky for a player to do so.”

Breer noted that the latest huge running back deals, involving Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), and Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) “were more market corrections than game-changers.” He also said that the deal that comes first between Robinson and Gibbs will set a “precursor.”

“Those are really hard to hold up to Robinson or Gibbs, both of whom have two years left on their rookie deals,” Breer continued. “The former has about $12.5 million over the two years; the latter is at about $15.4 million.”

Bijan Robinson Continues To Be One Of the Largest Factors For The Falcons

Robinson’s do-it-all ability and the sheer level of versatility he brings to the table are among the biggest strengths of the Atlanta offense. In addition to the way he has been so commended for his intangibles, he’s received equal recognition for the talent level and skill set he possesses.

In the modern NFL, a running back must not only be able to wear multiple hats, but he must be able to do that at a high level. And that’s far more commonly said than it is found.

The Texas product finished out the 2025 season with 1,478 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 287 carries, also putting in work out of the backfield with 820 receiving yards and four scores through the air on 79 receptions. And, while it does not appear on the stat sheet, it is also important to note how well Robinson has done as a blocker — the third and less talked about element of being a truly successful running back in the modern era.

Heading into the 2026 season, Robinson is only expected to expound on his long list of accolades as an early favorite to be named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

And there’s a good chance it will come down between he and Gibbs.