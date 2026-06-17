Atlanta Falcons Release Official 2026 Training Camp Dates

The 2026 NFL season is coming faster than it feels like right now, and teams are beginning to release their official training camp dates. The Atlanta Falcons dropped theirs on Wednesday morning as they continue mandatory minicamp, which ends on Thursday, June 18.

They will include 10 open practices in total, one of which is open only to season ticket holders on July 31 as the Falcons kick things off. The team also announced its final two training camp practices would be joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts, which will take place in Indianapolis, just before their last preseason game.

Here’s a look at the complete list of dates:

2026 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Dates

Friday, July 31 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m. (Season Ticket Member Day)

Saturday, Aug. 1 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m. (Back Together Saturday)

Monday, Aug. 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 | Location TBD | 7 p.m. (Saturday Night Lights)

Monday, Aug. 10 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 | Joint practices at Indianapolis Colts | 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 | Joint practices at Indianapolis Colts | 3 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Preseason Schedule

Not long after the Falcons kick off training camp, the three-game preseason will start to run alongside it. Here’s a look at who Atlanta will face, and what to know.

Week 1: vs. vs. Denver Broncos Date: Friday, August 14 Time: 7:00 PM ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts Date: Saturday, August 22 Time: 1:00 PM ET Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Week 3: at at Miami Dolphins Date: Friday, August 28 Time: TBD Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL



It is important to note that none of the Falcons’ preseason games will be nationally televised. national television. Fans who cannot attend in person and still wish to follow along can get their coverage via FOX 5 (WAGA-TV) or on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

What To Watch In Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Preseason

The Falcons are entering a new era in 2026 — there’s no doubt about that. Team owner Arthur Blank showed he meant business this offseason, making a number of staff changes from top to bottom right after the 2025 season.

That included the firing of then-head coach Raheem Morris. This season, Kevin Stefanski will assume that role, and there’s a lot of cautious optimism about what product he’ll be able to produce in Atlanta. Now, it’s important to note we’ll only get a small, vanilla glimpse of the new-look Falcons putting things together in the preseason contests. Obviously, teams don’t reveal all they’ve got up their sleeve on either side of the ball until the true season starts.

There will also be a number of training camp battles to watch, with the race for QB1 between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa headlining those. For now, Tagovailoa seems to have the edge both in terms of participation and the way he appears to simply be a better fit for the Falcons offense.

Penix is participating in a limited capacity, but is still recovering from last year’s season-ending ACL injury. The quarterback is expected to be cleared for 11-on-11 work by the start of training camp, which will allow for a more “legitimate” quarterback competition.