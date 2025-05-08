Falcons Michael Penix Not Looking over His Shoulder This Offseason, Ready to Lead Falcons

Penix is ready to lead the team

Michael Penix’s career in the NFL has continued to gain a lot of attention throughout the league. Many question the selection after Penix was selected with the eighth overall pick after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins. Penix would later replace Cousins as he started the final three games of the season.

Penix is now ready to lead the team with a full offseason of work and the team’s clear-cut starting quarterback. In an article written by the AJC, Tyler Estep, quarterback coach Tyler Yates, explains that this season will look much different for Penix compared to last year.

“Sometimes in Penix’s three starts, when he threw to a particular receiver running a particular route, it was the first time the two players had executed that play together, whether in practice or a game, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates said, “because you can’t cover everything on a week-to-week basis.”

The bigger advantage for Penix is having the opportunity to gain valuable reps with his teammates.

“The amount of reps that they’ll get offseason, OTA, training camp, whether they’re working out on their own, it’s just going to be huge for this offense taking the next step,” Yates said.

It’s a long way away, but Penix’s development is going to be fun to watch once the games start. What he showed in those three starts at the end of the season, particularly the accuracy and poise, was so intriguing.

It’s conceivable, maybe even likely, that there’ll be a lot of bumps and struggles this season for Penix. But I’m looking forward to watching it all unfold.

Penix is ready to be a franchise quarterback

The Falcons drafted Penix with the hope that he would be the franchise quarterback. What separates Penix from other young quarterbacks isn’t just his talent; it is his leadership. Teammates describe him as the first in the building, the last to leave, and someone who holds everyone, himself included accountable.

The Falcons have been searching for a quarterback since Matt Ryan held down the job for over a decade. Penix performed well in his first three starts as he threw for 775 yards and three touchdowns.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, Penix combines quick-twitch athleticism with a strong, accurate arm. What makes him so effective is his ability to keep his eyes downfield while moving, rarely panicking under pressure. His footwork is sharp, his acceleration sudden, and his change of direction makes him special.

Penix Mobility

Penix does bring another element to the position that Ryan and Cousins couldn’t bring, and that his mobility. Penix’s ability to escape pressure, extend plays, and create out of structure will be a difference-maker for the Falcons this season.

While many quarterbacks use their legs as a last resort, Penix uses them as a calculated tool, breaking the pocket not just to run, but to manipulate defenses and open up passing lanes.

Atlanta hasn’t had a mobile quarterback since the days of Michael Vick, who also was another left-handed quarterback.