Atlanta Falcons Rookie Finally Signs Contract, Shines in Rookie Mini Camp

Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pierce was the last rookie to sign his rookie contract. The Falcons traded back into the first round to select Pierce. Atlanta hosted their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend, and James was very impressive. In an article by Terrin Waack, general manager Terry Fontenot explains why the Falcons traded back in the first round to select Pierce.

“As a pass rusher, just look at the numbers. Even if you don’t watch tape, look at the numbers: the highest pressure rate in football. That’s great. It’s been consistent for two years. I mean, this is a productive player. He can get off the ball, he’s explosive, he’s sudden, he’s twitchy, he plays with violence. So, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game, he’s disruptive in that way.”

He brings elite explosiveness off the edge, often overwhelming offensive tackles with his first step. His combination of bend, burst, and athleticism made him nearly unblockable in one-on-one situations. That unique blend allowed Tennessee to use him in creative ways whether lining up wide as a speed rusher or crashing inside to disrupt run plays.

Defense will be better with Pierce

The Falcons’ defense has had several bad years of rushing the passer over the past decade. Pierce brings a different perspective to the defense as he is someone who can win matchup with speed and power. Head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have a plan on how they want to use Pierce so he can play to his strengths

“I can vividly remember sitting in the office talking with Pearce about some of the things he wants to do with his hand usage and finding ways to get better, and some of the moves that he wants to use and the obsession he has with rushing,” said Morris.

“If you looked at the best rushers in this draft, you could have made a case that he was the best one from a pure edge element. So, we had conviction in that. We did a lot of work with him on the field and off the field, and felt great about the man that he is and the player that he is,” said Ulbrich.

Pierce has a lot to prove

Even though Pierce dominated the SEC, he still feels like he has a lot to prove as a rookie and pro.

“I just want to prove it to myself that I’m one of the best and I can rock with the best,” said Pierce.

His ability to consistently collapse the pocket and wreak havoc in the backfield made him a nightmare for offensive lines. Unlike some pass rushers who rely solely on speed or power, Pierce possesses a rare combination of both, along with refined technique and an instinctive understanding of the game.

What sets Pierce apart isn’t just his physical talent, though his 6-foot-5 frame, quick burst off the line, and exceptional motor certainly help; it is his unrelenting work ethic and leadership on and off the field.