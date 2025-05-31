Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of NFL Season

Atlanta Falcons Kyle Pitts is under immense pressure to have a good season for the Falcons. Since Pitts was the fourth overall pick in 2021, he has only had one 1,000-yard season in his career. He was the highest-selected tight end in the history of the NFL.

In an article by Adam Wells, head coach Raheem Morris understands the pressure that Pitts faces going into the season.

“He’s always going to have the added pressure because of how high he was drafted, right?” Morris told reporters at the NFL scouting combine. “So, we want to be able to get the young man out there and be the best version of him. We’ll always make the right decision for the Falcons, and we’ll always make the right decision for us to get him going. We’ll have to figure those things out.”

Atlanta Picks up a Fifth-Year Extension for Pitts

Last season the Falcons picked up the fifth-year option for Pitts. Pitts made an immediate splash in his rookie year, finishing with 1,026 receiving yards the second-most ever for a rookie tight end, and earning a Pro Bowl selection. Yet since then, his production and impact have steadily declined. He battled injuries in 2022, including a season-ending knee injury, and he struggled to find chemistry with inconsistent quarterback play in 2023 and 2024.

Despite his physical gifts, Pitts has seen limited targets in Atlanta’s run-first offense. He finished the 2024 season with just 602 receiving yards and four touchdowns which are numbers far below what’s expected from a top-five draft pick. Pitts came into last season fully healthy as he was unable to make the impact that the team was looking for.

“He’s excited about being healthy, and so are we,” Morris said. “Getting a healthy Kyle Pitts back gives you a dynamic player that we believe in. If we can get this guy going, we all know what he could be.”

Pitts Misses OTA

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Kyle Pitts expectations were sky-high. Touted as a generational talent at tight end, Pitts hasn’t delivered as of now. With rare athleticism, size, and fluid route-running, many believed Pitts would redefine what it meant to be a tight end in today’s NFL.

To make matters more complicated, Pitts’ absence from 2025 offseason workouts due to a foot injury has sparked trade rumors. Several teams are reportedly interested, and while the Falcons have picked up his fifth-year option, the uncertainty surrounding his role and long-term fit in Atlanta continues to grow.

Still just 24 years old, Pitts has time to rewrite the narrative and live up to the hype. His raw talent is undeniable, and in the right system with a stable quarterback situation, a breakout could still be on the horizon. But for now, Kyle Pitts remains one of the league’s biggest “what ifs” a star in waiting who hasn’t yet delivered on the hype. Pitts will be a main focus in the offense this season as he must finally produce to get another contract from the Falcons.