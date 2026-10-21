Falcons Playmaker Turning Heads After Impressive Performances

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Three people you immediately think of when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons offense is Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Though the team is coming off back-to-back losses, one particular playmaker has been turning heads due to his impressive play.

His name is Jahan Dotson.

“Jahan Dotson is starting to give the Atlanta Falcons the kind of production they probably hoped for when they signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract in free agency, as he caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6,” Garrett Klaus wrote in a Blogging Dirty article.

Jahan Dotson on a Hot Streak

Dotson has recording at least 50 receiving yards in his last three games. Right now, Dotson has 11 catches for 236 yards, and two touchdowns.

“Dotson has now recorded at least 54 receiving yards in three straight games,” Klaus wrote. “For a player who had a quiet start to the season, that is a noticeable change. He’s starting to cement himself as the supporting WR behind Drake London this Atlanta offense has been looking for and is better suited for the downfield threat role Darnell Mooney played a season ago.”

Drake London leads the team with 550 receiving yards. He has lived up to the long-term contract he signed during the offseason. With Dotson performing well, it takes a little more attention off of Drake London.

Falcons Need to Start Faster

Kevin Stefanski made it a focal point to start out fast against the Chicago Bears and it backfired.

Though Stefanski made it a focal point to start fast, as expected, he was not pleased with how the team started. It’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to actually put it out on the field.

“I’m obviously proud of how we continue to fight, but to start like we started is really, really disappointing,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. “That’s something we talked at length about, and we talked at length about starting fast in this ballgame, and we did not.”

“We’ve got to get that fixed because we just put ourselves in the hole,” Stefanski said. “Disappointed. I’ll have to look at how we start and make sure that we are putting our guys in position, but we will own that one, and we will move on.”