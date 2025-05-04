Falcons’ Quarterback Conundrum: Navigating Cousins to Penix Transition

The Atlanta Falcons continue to fly into uncharted territory.

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, a complex quarterback conundrum remains in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking directly at a murky future, which starts with a disappointing 2024 season and contract situation. Newly drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been given the reins to lead his team to future success.

This transition has raised questions, opinions and will ultimately determine the Falcons’ success in the coming years, along with the decisions that were made to get there.

Kirk Cousins Uncertain Future

Kirk Cousins may have arrived at his final stop in his NFL career. Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Cousins’ future with the Falcons is very much up in the air, with a report from Albert Breer suggesting that “Cousins will look for a starting position elsewhere, but not until the 2025 NFL draft has concluded”.

This would be a bold move for Cousins, as it gives teams time to develop their draft evaluations and give more thought to their quarterback plan, which could hurt Cousins’ stock at the start of May. Cousins looks to be in the driver’s seat when deciding his own future and, by all accounts, will remain firm on his stance as a starting quarterback in the NFL for better or worse.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has stated that he is willing to pay Cousins $27.5 million in 2025 to remain in Atlanta as a backup quarterback while acknowledging the financial hardships surrounding the move. However, the unwillingness of Cousins to accept a backup role, to participate in the Falcons’ upcoming OTAs, all while wanting to remain on the Falcons until he finds the right moment to depart, continues to complicate this matter intensely. With the amount of money remaining on Cousins’ daunting $180 million contract, there is no guessing on when this situation will find resolution and will continue to fuel the unknowns of the Falcons brass and fans alike.

Penix Emergence and Controversy

Michael Penix Jr, who was the 8th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been named the starting quarterback of the Falcons moving forward. Penix is now firmly the centerpiece of the Falcons’ success in 2025 and beyond and will look to silence critics as he prepares to take his first snap with the starting quarterback label.

The Falcons’ decision to select Penix with the 8th pick was one that gave many feelings of “surprise”, per ESPN reporter Mark Raimondi. It was argued that the Falcons’ decision to select a quarterback with a first-round pick, given the Falcons’ investment in Cousins, was an untimely decision that would have a ripple effect across the organization. In addition to the pre-draft reports of Penix, per PFF that consistently ranked him as one of the bottom tier quarterbacks in the draft, it looked as though the perfect storm for the Falcons was settling in. All of this to say, the Falcons moved forward with Penix, calling it a strategic acquisition for the future.

With Kirk Cousins’ disappointing 2024 season, which led to his eventual benching, Penix was able to get a few games under his belt, which led to a mere 58.1% completion rate, 775 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. With Penix looking ahead to the upcoming season, it was reported that the Falcons are focused on the growth and development of Penix, with National NFL Reporter Cameron Wolfe stating, “There is a clear plan that is starting early in the offseason with help”.

The time has arrived for Michael Penix Jr., who has an immense opportunity in front of him and will look to do what every quarterback since Matt Ryan was not able to do and bring the Falcons back into playoff contention. With the apparent clear direction and commitment to Micheal Penix Jr and the veteran shadow of Kirk Cousins looming, the Falcons are about to find out if their recent quarterback decision proves victorious.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback conundrum encapsulates the complex decision-making in navigating the uncertainty surrounding who will play the quarterback position.

A decision process that has daunted NFL teams for years and, for the Falcons, the time is now.