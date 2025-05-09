Falcons Rookies Making a Impact at Minicamp

Rookies Impressed

The Atlanta Falcons welcomed their draft picks and unrestricted free agent draftees to rookie minicamp. First-round picks Jalon Walker and James Pierce are the headliners in a defensive-heavy draft for the Falcons. In a story on Atlanta Falcons.com by William McFadden Walker explains what would qualify this as a good minicamp.

“Just some work. Some good, successful hard work,” Walker said after practice when asked what would qualify as a successful minicamp. “Making sure I’m acclimated. Making sure I’m ahead of schedule. Ahead of the ball. Ahead of the playbook and everything.”

Head Coach Raheem Morris didn’t want to put too much on the rookies as it’s their first day on the new job.

“The expectations of it all are just to get the guys acclimated to how we do things,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “Get these guys acclimated to the lift so next week, when they’re with the vets, they don’t slow them down when they’re on their racks. Get these guys going on the grass, so they kind of feel the temperament of how we move around in practice.”

The NFL can be a lot for anybody to adjust to in the early goings, as players must get familiar with a new city and a new way of doing things. Walker and Pierce should be a welcome addition to the veterans already on the roster.

Rookies eager to learn

Pierce knows everybody has high expectations for the draft class, but he also understands not to put too much pressure on himself to perform.

“Just be effective,” Pearce said when asked about his Year 1 expectations. “I’m not going to put numbers on it or stuff like that. Everybody knows the sky’s the limit, so I’ve just got to work. Whatever I get out of it, that’s the work I put into it.”

Walker is looking forward to just coming out to compete at the highest levels, whether that’s in practice or games.

“It’s competition everywhere,” Walker said. “Of course, at Georgia, there’s competition everywhere. At this level, it’s most definitely competition everywhere. And I’m excited to work. I’m excited to have that competitiveness in the room and excited to meet all the guys on Monday.”

What do Walker and Pierce bring to the defense

Both Walker and Pierce bring the ability to rush the passer at an elite level. Both guys not only did it in college but at the SEC level, too. Walker is more known for his versatility as he can play linebacker and end, as the Falcons will line him up all over the field.

Pierce is a pure pass rusher who has 4.3 speed that will allow him to rush the passer with speed. Both players will add to a defense that will come into the season with high expectations. Morris and the front office did a great job of making additions to the roster to help one of the league’s worst pass rush in the league last season.