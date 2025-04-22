Schefter Thinks Falcons Could be Asking Too Much for Cousins

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is as plugged into the NFL as anyone. And he believes that the Atlanta Falcons are not only currently shopping Kirk Cousins (even though he said he’d wait until after the NFL Draft to waive his no-trade clause) despite what they are saying publicly. But, are they asking for too much in return?

“Publicly, the Falcons have said they’re not interested in trading quarterback Kirk Cousins,” Schefter wrote on ESPN+. “Privately, they have had discussions with teams — and have asked for a lot in return, per sources.

“Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract. To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to.”

A trade could be likely during the draft

Schefter believes several teams are waiting to see what they can acquire on draft weekend before agreeing to take on all that guarnteed money.

“But what happens this weekend — and which franchises come out of the draft with or without rookie quarterbacks — could influence how much guaranteed money a team might be willing to absorb on Cousins’ contract,” Schefter wrote.

“There is a feeling around the league that a team, whether it is the Vikings or Steelers, might be willing to pay down roughly $10 million. How much any team would be willing to pay also would influence the compensation it gives up. The higher the payment, the lower the draft compensation; the lower the payment, the higher the draft compensation.”

Morris says trading Cousins isn’t so easy

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris doesn’t want to be callous and sound insensitive when it comes to trading a veteran player of this magnitude.

“I understand this is a business decision,” Morris said. “Because obviously we’re getting ready to come into some voluntary work. I know exactly who (Cousins) is,” Morris said. “There’s definitely a human side. You want to see him go on to be the best version of himself. This is not a thing where we’re holding you back. If the opportunity presents itself as something that’s good for both of us – it’s good for the Falcons and for Kirk Cousins – we’d certainly like to see that happen.”

Morris is aware that Cousins wants to go to the right situation where he’s going to be the guy and actually play.

“I do know he would like to try to be a starter at some point,” Morris said. “That’s definitely been clearly communicated with me and whoever I see an opportunity to talk to. I do know that. The way about that, I’m not sure. But we have to figure those things out. We have to get to that process.”

Schefter went on to say that both sides know this is coming to a head.

“The Falcons and Cousins recognize their future is not together, and how it will play out could very well be influenced by this draft,” Schefter wrote.