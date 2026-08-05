Falcons Should Waste No Time Signing Joey Bosa After Jalon Walker Injury

The Atlanta Falcons suffered one of the worst blows imaginable just weeks before the 2026 season…

Second year edge rusher Jalon Walker, who was expected to break out after a great rookie season, tore his ACL during Tuesday’s practice and will miss the entire season.

Falcons outside linebackers coach John Timu didn’t mince words Wednesday, calling the loss “huge.”

While Atlanta has added veterans to help its defensive front, the timing and severity of Walker’s injury should push general manager Terry Fontenot to make one more aggressive move before Week 1.

That move should be signing Joey Bosa.

A depth chart already under strain

The Atlanta Falcons edge room suddenly carries far more uncertainty than it did a week ago.

James Pearce Jr. remains one of the team’s most talented young pass rushers, but his offseason legal situation leaves the possibility of an NFL suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy. Even if Pearce avoids discipline this season, it’s difficult to build a defensive game plan around uncertainty.

The Falcons also signed Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas and Azeez Ojulari this offseason to bolster the rotation, while Bralen Trice is finally healthy after missing each of his first two NFL seasons with consecutive ACL tears…

That’s a lot of question marks for a team hoping to compete in the NFC.

Atlanta doesn’t necessarily need another long term building block. It needs someone who can provide reliable production immediately while buying time for Walker to recover. Joey Bosa could be the perfect one year solution.

Why Bosa fits

Few available players offer the resume Joey Bosa brings.

Sure the five time Pro Bowler may be 31 years old, but he showed last season with the Buffalo Bills that he can still be a game changer.

In 15 games, Bosa recorded five sacks, nine tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and an NFL leading five forced fumbles as he earned a 79.3 overall PFF grade (17th among edge defenders).

Now Bosa’s injury history is well documented, and reports have suggested retirement remains a possibility. His brother, Nick Bosa, has even hinted that football may not currently be his top priority but instead golf.

But the Falcons don’t need Bosa to return to his All-Pro form or commit to multiple seasons. They simply need a veteran capable of generating pressure opposite Pearce, Ebukam and Ojulari while providing insurance if injuries or a suspension further thin the position.

Bosa has recorded at least five sacks in each of the past three seasons despite battling injuries. He still wins with technique, strength and experience, which are all traits that tend to age better than pure athleticism…

If Bosa wants one more opportunity to compete for meaningful football before deciding whether to retire, the Falcons suddenly offer exactly that.

Jalon Walker is irreplaceable in the long term, but Atlanta doesn’t need a permanent replacement. It just needs someone who can help keep its pass rush afloat in 2026.

Joey Bosa remains the best available option, and after Walker’s devastating injury, the Atlanta Falcons should waste no time picking up the phone.