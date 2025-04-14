Fontenot Could be on the Hot Seat in Atlanta

While the Atlanta Falcons have had excellent front-office stability for the last 17 years or so, they haven’t been very good lately and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is one of many that really believes it’s time the Falcons show some urgency. Simply put, the Falcons need to start winning now.

“The 2025 season marks Terry Fontenot’s fifth as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons. It could also be something of a make-or-break year for the 44-year-old after the Falcons missed the postseason for the seventh consecutive season in 2024,” wrote Davenport.

Since 2008, the Falcons have had only two general managers, Fontenot and his predecessor Thomas Dimitroff. That’s a remarkable lack of change and is generally a good sign. Point to teams that have a revolving door at general manager and head coach and you can probably point to teams that aren’t good.

This past offseason, Fontenot signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed. And, he also threw in a no-trade clause for whatever reason. What made the move seem even more peculiar is that the team went on to spend a top-ten pick on quarterback Michael Penix.

“Drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Round 1 last year just after signing veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins sent some eyebrows skyward, but in hindsight it was actually a fairly savvy move. The problem for Fontenot is that while his first-round picks have been generally solid, he has struggled to make any real progress improving a mediocre team—especially the pass-rush,” Davenport continues.

“Unless Atlanta makes the playoffs in 2025, both Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris could be on thin ice.”

Is Fontenot Safe?

Could be on thin ice? Perhaps the bigger indication of Fontenot’s job security could be the development of Penix vs. actual wins and losses. Sure, wins and losses are the end-all-be-all for a G.M., but if Penix is developing and showing that he can be the face of the franchise, owner Arthur Blank is likely to be a lot more tolerant in terms of the W-L column. The Falcons haven’t truly had that young superstar quarterback leading the team since Matt Ryan.

Blank clearly doesn’t like shuffling his front office and would probably like to keep Fontenot around for that reason.

Looking forward towards the NFL Draft

While Blank may have patience, everyone has their limits when it comes to tolerance, so Fontenot is going to have to add impact players in the draft; he isn’t really in position to play the long game at this point.

Here’s the problem: The Falcons don’t have much to work with in the 2025 Draft with just four selections. The Falcoholic’s Kevin Knight outlines why the team is in a bind moving forward.

“At any rate, the offseason has begun. Atlanta is in a tough spot with both the salary cap and the 2025 NFL Draft. After losing a pick for tampering with Kirk Cousins and trading a third for Matt Judon, the Falcons are down to just four remaining picks. I think that’s likely to change—either through a trade-down at some point, or through trades of players like Kyle Pitts and Cousins—but for now, the team doesn’t have a lot to work with.”

So, what is the Falcons current situation in terms of draft picks? Let’s look:

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 7, Pick 242 (from Rams)

Fontenot will have to make what he can of these selections and if he can’t find an impact player at No. 15, trading down and acquiring more picks may be the way to go. Regardless, Fontenot knows this team needs to start showing signs of improvement quickly or he’ll be looking for his next gig.