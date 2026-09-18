Falcons’ Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Injury News Takes Twist on Final Report

The Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback troubles continue as they prepare for Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

There’s been just one small twist in the tale in the Friday injury report as it pertains to Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Neither of them is starting the Week 2 game on Sunday. The Falcons have made clear that Cooper Rush will start.

The undrafted Division II rookie Jack Strand is slated to be Rush’s backup for the second consecutive week, as well.

Rush was just 12-for-22 passing in the 20-13 season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons had planned on having one of the lefties, either Tagovailoa or Penix, win the starting QB job for this season. When neither were available for the opener, though, Rush got the start.

That’s why Rush is starting again. Neither southpaw is expected to play.

However, they aren’t both listed as out on the injury report that was released on Friday.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update

The most fascinating part of the injury report came with Tagovailoa’s name.

After being out in Week 1, and not practicing all week this week, Tua would’ve been an obvious candidate to list as out.

Instead, he’s in the doubtful column.

To be fair, guys almost never play after being listed as doubtful, but in Tagovailoa’s case, it’s almost an upgrade.

It might be Atlanta’s way of saying that if Rush’s back acts up again this weekend, maybe it’s not impossible that Tua suits up.

Here’s the full game report. Lindstrom and Terrell seemed to be on the right track during the week. Tua upgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/z3fHOiaI57 — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 18, 2026

Tagovailoa hurt his oblique on Thursday, Sept. 10 as he prepared for Week 1. He didn’t practice the rest of the week, and that’s why Rush got the starting job.

It wasn’t immediately clear how bad Tua’s injury was, so he’s been a bit of a mystery all week. But he didn’t throw at any of the open-to-media portions of Falcons practice heading into Week 2, so Tagovailoa doesn’t seem ready yet.

Despite that, the Falcons didn’t list him as out, only doubtful, which has to mean something, even if only something small.

Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update

In contrasting style, Penix is listed as out on the final injury report for Week 2.

He continues to regain his confidence and health as he returns from his 2025 season-ending knee injury.

Penix has spoken to reporters earlier this week about wanting to come back as soon as he’s ready, but his situation has frustrated fans, because he seems to be taking full part in practice despite now being ruled out from game action two weeks in a row.

The Falcons’ offense feels like it would have more upside with Penix, so while he sits and Rush plays, Atlanta might not be capable of reaching its full potential.