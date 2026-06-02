Falcons Quarterback Turning Heads After Shocking Practice Revelation

One Atlanta Falcons quarterback may have a step ahead of his competition this offseason due to what he’s displaying early.

His name is Tua Tagovailoa.

“He’s in the midst of learning the playbook, becoming more familiar with the team’s facility and developing chemistry with his new teammates. After signing with the Falcons this offseason, his first time switching teams in his NFL career, Tagovailoa is in the midst of a lot of change,” Will McFadden wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article.

Tagovailoa was signed by the Atlanta Falcons on March 9, 2026. He was officially signed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.3 million.

Tagovailoa was very vocal this offseason about competing and he’s doing just that.

“If there’s no competition, I don’t think anyone’s getting better, in aspect of the field of work you’re in,” Tagovailoa said in an Atlanta Falcons article. “I am excited to be able to compete against [Penix], to compete with him, to be able to get to know my teammates on a personal level, knowing them from the outside in.”

Tua Finds Drake London in the Endzone

Tua Tagovailoa found Drake London in the Endzone last week with a beautiful ball placed right over Linebacker Christian Harris.

As you can see, a healthy Tua Tagovailoa is still one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the league.

“I think [accuracy is] the most important trait at the position, as we’ve always talked about,” Stefanski said before the May 27th practice. “Some guys get better at it with tweaks to how they throw the ball, tweaks to their lower body, those type of things. But there is an innate ability of – and all of our guys have this, all of our quarterbacks have this – is to be able to let the ball go, and it’s going where you want it to go.”

Tua Tagovailoa played six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. His career has been up and down due to the injuries he has suffered including multiple concussions.

“Tagovailoa, 28, led the NFL in passing yards in 2023 with 4,624 and set a career high with 29 touchdown passes.” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “He played that season in all 18 of Miami’s games, including an AFC wild-card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Tagovailoa May Have a Step Ahead in Quarterback Competion

Kevin Stefanski made it clear that Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split reps during the offseason.

“I think it’s our job, I think [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees does an outstanding job of making sure that we’re intentional about how we want this to operate,” Stefanski said. “One guy will be up first one period and then switch with the next period and rotate every single day in really almost every drill—because the truth is we’re trying to get the best version of all of our players, so we want to mix and match guys in different spots.”

As Michael Penix Jr. continues to recover from his ACL injury, Tagovailoa will get quality reps. Penix stated he aim to return Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

“Ever since I got hurt, that’s been a goal,” Penix said. “But at the same time, I’ve got to focus on the right now and right now I’ve got to do whatever I can to get better each and every day.”