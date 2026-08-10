Atlanta Falcons Named Top Landing Spot for 70-Sack OLB After Jalon Walker News

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with devastating news last week that star pass rusher Jalon Walker will miss the entire 2026 season with a torn ACL.
It’s already a thin pass-rushing corps in Atlanta, especially with James Pearce Jr.’s status in limbo, and now with the Jalon Walker news, the Falcons need to highly consider making a signing or trade for someone who can rush the passer.
In a recent predictions piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Moe Moton is urging the Falcons to bring back OLD Leonard Floyd.
Should the Falcons Sign Leonard Floyd?
In case you don’t remember, Leonard Floyd actually played with the Falcons in 2025, but is now a free agent.
In his 10th NFL season, Floyd was actually pretty productive, notching 3.5 sacks in 15 games.
Here is why Moton believes a reunion deal could work out:
“The Atlanta Falcons should re-sign Leonard Floyd for another year. Last season, he only played 49 percent of the defensive snaps, logging 19 tackles (five for loss), 3.5 sacks and 19 pressures. Although Floyd saw a significant decline in production between 2024 and 2025, he could see more playing time in Atlanta this year.”
It became very apparent last season that Falcons’ DC Jef Ulbrich wanted to increase the rate of pressures with the defense, and Atlanta did so with more exotic blitz packages and was actually able to score some sacks, which had been unforeseen in recent seasons.
However, Ulbrich needs some firepower on defense to keep sending pressure at the quarterback frequently. With Walker out and James Pearce Jr.’s status up in the air, there’s no telling who the Falcons’ top pass rushers will be.
Looking at Leonard Floyd’s NFL Career
Leonard Floyd is a 10-year NFL veteran with 70 career sacks as an outside linebacker.
He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, and spent the first four years of his career there.
After that, Floyd has bounced around between the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Falcons, most recently.
Across 153 total games, Floyd has 76 tackles for loss, 149 QB hits, 16 pass deflections, seven fumble recoveries, and 431 total tackles in his career.
Atlanta Falcons Named Top Landing Spot for 70-Sack OLB After Jalon Walker News