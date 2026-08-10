Atlanta Falcons Named Top Landing Spot for 70-Sack OLB After Jalon Walker News

The Atlanta Falcons were hit with devastating news last week that star pass rusher Jalon Walker will miss the entire 2026 season with a torn ACL.

It’s already a thin pass-rushing corps in Atlanta, especially with James Pearce Jr.’s status in limbo, and now with the Jalon Walker news, the Falcons need to highly consider making a signing or trade for someone who can rush the passer.

In a recent predictions piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Moe Moton is urging the Falcons to bring back OLD Leonard Floyd.

Should the Falcons Sign Leonard Floyd?

In case you don’t remember, Leonard Floyd actually played with the Falcons in 2025, but is now a free agent.

In his 10th NFL season, Floyd was actually pretty productive, notching 3.5 sacks in 15 games.

Here is why Moton believes a reunion deal could work out: