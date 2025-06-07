Atlanta Falcons Legend Attends OTA

The Atlanta Falcons had a special visit from one of their most famous players in franchise history in Michael Vick. Drafted first overall, Vick quickly became the face of the Atlanta Falcons and one of the league’s most marketable stars. His highlights were electric: 60-yard runs, bullet passes on the run, and jaw-dropping agility.

Defenders were forced to game plan specifically for him, and his jersey was a top seller. He brought excitement to a franchise that had never seen anything like him before and turned Atlanta into a team that could compete with the best.

Following his playing career, Vick transitioned into media and coaching, using his experiences to mentor young athletes. He became a strong voice in conversations about accountability, growth, and using fame responsibly. Vick also committed himself to animal rights advocacy after his prison stint by speaking openly about his past mistakes and the lessons he learned.

Vick Excited About Rushing Attack

Vick was extremely excited about watching Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier run through holes during OTA. In an article by Will McFadden, Vick talks about the dynamic running back and the similarity of the Falcons’ running game from his playing days.

“Oh, man, I mean, just Tyler and Bijan, man. Like, Tyler’s gonna do the dirty work. Bijan is gonna just be dynamic. And this season right here is gonna be the breakout season,” Vick said. “And then when you look at it, it almost looks like what we had. You know, you’ve got the big receivers. You know, I had Finn. You know, I had Algebra. Michael got Pitts — he got Kyle. He got Drake, big receivers. And then he got a dynamic (running back). I had Warrick, a dynamic running back, behind me. And then another dynamic running back in T.J. Duckett.”

In 2006, Vick made history by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished the year with 1,039 rushing yards — a record that stood until Lamar Jackson broke it in 2019. But Vick did it in an era that wasn’t ready for it. Offensive schemes were still largely pocket-based, and coaches were hesitant to design offenses around a quarterback’s legs. Despite that, Vick created chaos every time he touched the ball, often freelancing and making something out of nothing.

Vick Has All the Confidence in Penix

Vick who was a left-handed quarterback in the NFL got a chance to watch another lefty in starting quarterback Michael Penix.

“He threw a couple of touchdown passes today,” Vick said. “Good reads, moved well in the pocket. Good pocket presence and good feel for the game. And so, with some complementary players around him like Bijan and Drake and Kyle, these guys are gonna do some special things this year.”

Penix has revitalized the Falcons’ offense under head coach Raheem Morris. With his ability to anticipate routes and deliver accurate timing throws, Penix demonstrates that a left-handed quarterback can thrive in modern systems designed for speed and spacing.

Atlanta has enough offensive weapons to have a great season as they have the right mix of skill players.