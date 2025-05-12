Atlanta Falcons Raheem Morris Compares Draft Pick to Jessie Bates

Atlanta Falcons third-round draft pick Xavier Watts is excited and looking forward to getting to Atlanta. The Falcons had their rookie minicamp this week, and Watts’ skills were on full display in his first action of his pro career.

Being selected in the third round brings lofty expectations, especially for a defensive back. But Watts has never shied away from the spotlight. A standout at Notre Dame, he was known for his physicality, elite range, and ability to command a secondary like a veteran. Scouts raved about his instincts, tackling ability, and leadership traits that made him the top defensive back in the draft and a potential cornerstone for the Falcons’ defense.

In an article by Terrin Waack on Atlanta Falcons.com, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot explains why the Falcons were so high on Watts.

“We all like him. Start with the makeup, I mean, outstanding character, serious worker, competitor, high-end instincts, former receiver, ball hawk, more picks than anybody in college ball last two years. So, this guy’s a stud, versatile, all those things. So, we’re very excited.

Watts signs rookie deals

Watts signed his rookie contract moments after he arrived in Flowery Branch. Head Coach Raheem Morris compares Watts to another safety that already on the team roster.

“He is very instinctual like Jessie Bates. He’s not afraid to take those shots and take those chances when necessary. Definitely see the ball off light and come out of the quarterback’s hands and do some of those things well. So, we have all those things, and that’s really about it. Ball skills and ball awareness are what you kind of talk about. This guy has both ball skills and ball awareness, and I think they’re at a high level.”

Bates and Watts could give Atlanta one of the better safety combinations in the league. The Falcons didn’t draft Watts to sit. They drafted him to be the foundation of a new era on defense. Whether it’s making open-field tackles, covering elite tight ends, or delivering game-changing hits, he’s already showing flashes of being a difference-maker.

Watts is a ball hawker

Standing 6’0 and weighing 203, Watts brings the versatility modern NFL defenses covet. He can play deep in coverage, step up into the box, or line up over the slot. His range allows him to erase deep threats, while his aggression in the run game makes him a weapon near the line of scrimmage. Watts was an All-American during this time at Notre Dame.

“I’ve had 13 interceptions in the past two years, and it’s not by coincidence. I mean, I have a really good feeling for the game of football, and I’m able to get the ball,” said Watts.

Watts will still need to battle for the starting position as the Falcons signed safety Jordan Fuller to compete for the position this season. The revamped defense in Atlanta should be a problem for offenses all season, as they have signed some good free agents and drafted well. Atlanta should be the early favorites to win the NFC South.