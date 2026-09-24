What Channel Is Falcons-Packers on Tonight? Local TV Details in Atlanta, Green Bay, Milwaukee

The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers both get the trouble of dealing with a quick turnaround early in the 2026 NFL season.

They both played on Sunday in Week 2, and now they’re a part of Thursday Night Football in Week 3 as the teams meet at Lambeau Field with plenty on the line for both squads in the opening stages of the season.

The Falcons have begun the year 0-2, in large part because of quarterback misery. They were forced to start Cooper Rush in the first two games — losses to the Steelers and Panthers — due to injuries to Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. They also had undrafted D-II rookie Jack Strand get into the action in Week 2.

Penix is going to be the starter on Thursday night, though, adding some serious intrigue.

For the Packers, what looked like a certain win with a lead and Vikings backup Carson Wentz in the Game in Week 1 turned into a loss. That led into Week 2, when they barely beat the Jets in overtime.

Green Bay won’t mind a 1-1 start, but the way those results have come certainly hasn’t been inspiring.

Both of these strong fanbases will have plenty to pay attention to when these teams meet on Thursday night.

For many, the biggest question will simply be how to watch the game, which is broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video.

What Channel is Falcons-Packers TNF Game on?

This is a multi-step answer, but the simple first piece is that nationally, Thursday Night Football is broadcast on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

No matter where you’re located in the United States, watching on the Prime stream is the way most people will be watching this game.

If you’re located in Atlanta, Green Bay or Milwaukee, though, there is another option.

What Local Channel is Falcons-Packers Game on?

The markets for the teams playing in the game will have the broadcast on their local stations as well as the national broadcast on Prime.