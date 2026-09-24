What Channel Is Falcons-Packers on Tonight? Local TV Details in Atlanta, Green Bay, Milwaukee

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons and Emanuel Wilson #31 of the Green Bay Packers embrace after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
They both played on Sunday in Week 2, and now they’re a part of Thursday Night Football in Week 3 as the teams meet at Lambeau Field with plenty on the line for both squads in the opening stages of the season.
The Falcons have begun the year 0-2, in large part because of quarterback misery. They were forced to start Cooper Rush in the first two games — losses to the Steelers and Panthers — due to injuries to Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. They also had undrafted D-II rookie Jack Strand get into the action in Week 2.
Penix is going to be the starter on Thursday night, though, adding some serious intrigue.
For the Packers, what looked like a certain win with a lead and Vikings backup Carson Wentz in the Game in Week 1 turned into a loss. That led into Week 2, when they barely beat the Jets in overtime.
Green Bay won’t mind a 1-1 start, but the way those results have come certainly hasn’t been inspiring.
Both of these strong fanbases will have plenty to pay attention to when these teams meet on Thursday night.
For many, the biggest question will simply be how to watch the game, which is broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video.
What Channel is Falcons-Packers TNF Game on?
This is a multi-step answer, but the simple first piece is that nationally, Thursday Night Football is broadcast on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.
No matter where you’re located in the United States, watching on the Prime stream is the way most people will be watching this game.
If you’re located in Atlanta, Green Bay or Milwaukee, though, there is another option.
What Local Channel is Falcons-Packers Game on?
The markets for the teams playing in the game will have the broadcast on their local stations as well as the national broadcast on Prime.
For the Falcons, the Thursday night game will be broadcast on WAGA-TV, which is Fox channel 5 locally in Atlanta.
The Packers will have the game broadcast in both the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets. For those in Green Bay, it’s on NBC channel 26 (WGBA), while in Milwaukee, it’ll be on Fox channel 6 (WITI).
To be clear: Those local channels will only broadcast the Thursday night game in those markets. If you are outside the local markets, you have to stream the game.
Other Streaming Options
You can also stream the game with a different subscription: NFL+.
The NFL+ subscription in the official NFL app can only be used on mobile phones and tablets.
You’ll still be watching the Amazon broadcast, but you’ll be doing it through an NFL+ subscription that does include the TNF games.
Why is Falcons-Packers Streaming on Prime?
The NFL has streamed its Thursday Night Football games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the 2022 season.
Amazon had already been doing simulcasts of the Thursday night games on its streaming service for five seasons before that, but they paid up for the exclusive rights starting with 2022.
It was a huge opportunity for the NFL to expand into the ever-growing realm of streaming and partner with a massive company like Amazon.
It was also a big chance for Amazon to get involved in live sports rights. Live sports are one of the few remaining broadcast types that people don’t want to watch on-demand but instead want to watch exactly as they’re happening. That creates huge fees for companies to pay to leagues for the rights to broadcast their games.
So on Thursday night, Falcons-Packers is on Amazon Prime Video.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
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The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers both get the trouble of dealing with a quick turnaround early in the 2026 NFL season. They both played on Sunday in Week 2, and now they’re a part of Thursday Night Football in Week 3 as the teams meet at Lambeau Field with plenty on the line […]
What Channel Is Falcons-Packers on Tonight? Local TV Details in Atlanta, Green Bay, Milwaukee