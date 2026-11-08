What Did James Pearce Do? Why Falcons LB Was Suspended for Rickea Jackson Allegations

The Atlanta Falcons have activated James Pearce Jr. from an eight-game suspension and are hoping to have him back on the field for Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain for his season debut.

Pearce’s status is in question, though, because he had a back injury pop up at practice on Friday that made him questionable for Sunday.

The Falcons will likely get Pearce back at some point, though, even if it isn’t on Sunday.

With that in mind, this is a look at why Pearce was suspended by the NFL for eight games to begin the 2026 season.

What Did James Pearce Jr. Do?

Pearce was arrested on Feb. 7 following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, the WNBA star Rickea Jackson.

He was eventually charged with four crimes. Pearce was charged with three felonies in March — aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. Pearce was also charged with misdemeanor aggravated stalking, according to ESPN.

This is how ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and Michael Rothstein explained the case:

Pearce allegedly followed the car of Jackson, his ex-girlfriend, and repeatedly used his vehicle to collide with hers as she attempted to reach the Doral (Florida) police station. After being confronted by a police officer, Pearce allegedly fled in his vehicle and took police on a chase before crashing at an intersection. He fled the vehicle on foot before being subdued by officers and then allegedly resisted arrest. Pearce was arrested and spent a night in a county correctional center before paying a $20,500 bond and being released Feb. 8. Jackson, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks, filed an injunction for a protective order against Pearce in Miami-Dade County on Feb. 9. In her petition, Jackson wrote that she was in fear for her life and that if the court did not intervene then “James will kill me.” She wrote that Pearce “verbally and physically abused me on more than one occasion” and threatened to kill, harm and injure her and to place a bag over her head, according to the court filing.

Pearce’s legal team told ESPN at the time that Pearce “maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story.”

Why Was James Pearce Jr. Suspended?

The NFL’s official reason for suspending Pearce eight games was for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension was handed down on Aug. 14, 2026.

The Falcons haven’t yet had a bye, so an eight-week suspension meant Pearce was indeed eligible to return in Week 9 — if his back injury allows him to do so.

Who is James Pearce Jr?

Pearce is a 23-year-old edge rusher for the Falcons.

He’s originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, where he won two state championships at Chambers High School.

Pearce then went to the University of Tennessee before coming to the NFL as the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Falcons.

As a rookie, Pearce had 10.5 sacks in 17 games.