What Falcons Player Was Injured? What to Know About Atlanta LB Carted Off vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons were involved in the scariest moment of Sunday in Week 6.

They had a rookie linebacker get injured on a collision with the Chicago Bears‘ Colston Loveland, and he stayed down on the ground for a long time.

Trainers hustled out, and eventually a back board was needed to take the rookie out on a cart.

He wasn’t a household name, but quickly Falcons fans were all worried about their young player.

What Falcons Player Was Injured?

That injured player was Kendal Daniels.

He’s a rookie linebacker.

Daniels is 23 years old and originally from the state of Oklahoma, where he was ranked No. 5 among the safety class in his senior year of high school.

He split his college career between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. He was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year at OSU.

He’s an impressive athlete, measuring 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds. He ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and vertical leaped 29.5 inches.

Daniels was chosen by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft at the No. 134 overall pick.

Entering Sunday, he had played in five games in his rookie season. He had 22 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss. He has 1.0 sack and one pass defensed so far this season.

Daniels was having the best game of his career on Sunday. He already had seven tackles, including one for a loss.

His playing time had increased because Divine Deablo had already exited the game with an arm injury and been ruled out.

What Happened on Falcons Scary Injury?

Daniels was attempting to take down Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

His tackle attempt brought his facemask straight to the knee of Loveland, though, and so he got that firm knee contact straight to the front of his head.

It clearly caused an immediate problem for Daniels.

The Falcons’ players soon surrounded Daniels on the field, and it was clear on many of the faces shown on the Fox broadcast that the injury had them hurting for their brother.

Those players, along with the coaches and fans in attendance and following from afar, will all just be hoping that Daniels is OK.