Why Bijan Robinson Wears Number 7 For Falcons Despite Michael Vick History

One of the greatest football players to ever suit up for the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Vick, wore number 7 on his jersey.

That’s the same digit currently worn by superstar running back Bijan Robinson in Atlanta. The number hasn’t been retired by the Falcons, although if Robinson keeps this up, it might be down the road.

For now, Robinson is simply continuing to put himself and the Falcons on the map by being one of the most impressive and talented running backs in football.

He’s lined up for some serious national exposure in the weeks ahead, as Atlanta is lined up with three consecutive primetime games.

He’ll attempt to put on a show, and he’ll do it while wearing that single-digit 7 on his uniform.

Why Does Bijan Robinson Wear Number 7?

Robinson wore the number 5 in his college career at Texas, but he couldn’t have that in Atlanta because Drake London already wore the digit.

So when Robinson arrived as a rookie, he needed something different. He wanted to stick with the single digit, so he went with 7.