Why CJ Henderson’s Helmet is Bigger Than Falcons Teammates

CJ Henderson is about to play an important role for the Atlanta Falcons for the next month-plus.

The Falcons are without star cornerback A.J. Terrell, and so it’s next man up on the perimeter to slow down opposing wide receivers.

He’s also going to stand out for what he’s got on his head.

Henderson is carrying around what looks like a bigger helmet than the rest of his teammates.

Not exactly, though.

Why is CJ Henderson’s Helmet Bigger?

It’s not actually a bigger helmet on Henderson’s head. He’s wearing a usual helmet just like his teammates.

Instead, he’s got a cover over his helmet. That’s what makes it look bigger. He’s wearing a Guardian Cap.

What is a Guardian Cap?

A Guardian Cap is a soft, protective, shell covering that goes over the regulation NFL helmet.

It is designed to help prevent head injuries. The idea is that it limits the overall damage that impact can do by softening the amount of force that actually goes onto the skull and brain.

Guardian Caps were first allowed to be worn on NFL practice fields in 2020.

The first time players could wear Guardian Caps in games was 2024.

Last season, approximately 20 players wore a Guardian Cap at some point, with the most prominent being former Packers and now-Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs.

The Falcons have had a few different players try the Guardian Cap out, and Henderson is sticking with it.

Why is CJ Henderson Wearing a Guardian Cap?

Henderson has a history of concussions in his NFL career, so he’s taking a step to keep his head safe.

He was concussed in 2023 while playing for the Carolina Panthers. He had to miss multiple games.

Henderson also sustained a concussion in 2022, but that didn’t force him to miss any games.

Who is CJ Henderson?

CJ Henderson is a former first-round pick who never quite lived up to the hype.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 9 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Now 27, he has played for the Jags, the Panthers and now the Falcons.

He intercepted two passes for the Panthers in 2022, a career-high, and he did pick off one pass across his four games with the Falcons in 2025.

Henderson has been a solid tackler for a corner throughout his career, with 190 takedowns in 55 games. His four career INTs in those 55 games are less than people would’ve expected from a corner drafted in the top-10 of his class.

Henderson signed in free agency with the Falcons before the 2025 season on a two-year deal worth $2.39 million. He’ll be back in free agency following the 2026 campaign in Atlanta.