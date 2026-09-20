Why Cooper Rush, Not Michael Penix Jr., is Playing QB for Falcons vs. Panthers

Cooper Rush remains the Atlanta Falcons’ starting QB for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers.

Rush wasn’t exactly inspirational in a 20-13 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed just 12-of-22 passes, and he struggled to involve the Atlanta stars — Drake London had two catches on four targets, and Kyle Pitts had just one target and didn’t catch it.

Only RB Bijan Robinson, with eight catches out of ten targets, could likely be happy with his individual output.

None of the Falcons will want a repeat of that loss, though, one that also included two missed field goals by new kicker Nick Folk.

Atlanta wasn’t in a position to change up the quarterback situation, though.

Michael Penix Jr. is still unavaiable. Tua Tagovailoa also remains on the sideline.

Rush starts, Jack Strand backs up and the Falcons try to change the tune anyway.

Why is Cooper Rush Playing QB, not Penix or Tua?

Rush is the Falcons’ quarterback pretty much by default.

He was signed on July 29 to be, at best, the QB3 for the Falcons, but by Week 1, he was starting anyway.

Penix had been ramping up the entire offseason from his 2025 season-ending knee injury, and it was never a given that he’d be ready to play in Week 1.

Even with full practices under his belt, Penix has been kept out of action. The Falcons are waiting to bring him back. There seems to be extreme caution there, and Penix himself seems to want more time.

Tagovailoa was then going to start Week 1, but he hurt his oblique in the Thursday practice before that Sunday game and had to be ruled out, too.

With the Falcons not wanting to give the undrafted D-II rookie Jack Strand the start, Rush was the only choice they had.

And with things not progressing enough for either lefty QB in the lead up to Week 2, Rush starts again simply because he’s the only real choice they’ve got.

When is Michael Penix Jr. Coming Back?

The latest report from NFL insiders indicates that Penix could make his return as soon as Week 3.

The Falcons actually have the quick turnaround this week, matching up with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported early Sunday morning that Penix is aiming to debut this season on Thursday.

“The Atlanta Falcons’ frustrating quarterback picture is finally clearing up,” the pair of NFL insiders wrote. “Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ preferred starter, is nearing a return and could make his 2026 debut on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, according to sources. Penix has been out the first two games as he recovers from a torn ACL, and former third-string quarterback Cooper Rush will make his second straight start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.”

The Falcons would certainly like to push their offense forward, and the return of Penix would have the potential to do that.