Why Isn’t Josh Jacobs Playing, and Why Isn’t Micah Parsons Playing vs. Falcons for Packers?

The Atlanta Falcons caught a couple of breaks in Week 3.

They’re playing Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, and the Pack certainly aren’t at full strength. Josh Jacobs isn’t playing, and neither is Micah Parsons.

The Jacobs absence forces a variety of running backs to step up in his place, like Kaleb Johnson, Marshawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.

The Parsons absence limits what Green Bay’s pass rush can do and forces others to step up.

If Atlanta is going to beat the Packers, this would be a logical time to do it, when they don’t have all their firepower.

Why Isn’t Josh Jacobs Playing?

Josh Jacobs isn’t playing because he’s on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after off-field trouble.

He was accused of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage, and he pleased con contest.

His conviction for battery carried a fine of $1,000, and he’ll have a follow-up hearing for his property charge.

The NFL is investigating Jacobs under its Personal Conduct Policy. He has not yet been officially suspended — but these games are essentially counting toward whatever his potential suspension would be.

“When he is eventually suspended, he will be credited with time served,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported. “For example, if after three games on the exempt list Jacobs is suspended six games by the league, he will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Lions. He would have to pay back the three game checks he received while on the exempt list.”

Why Isn’t Micah Parsons Playing?

Micah Parsons is missing in action for the Packers because he has begun the season still recovering from injury.

The Packers pulled off the blockbuster trade for Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, but he didn’t make it through the full season before tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

Green Bay put Parsons on the PUP list to begin the season (physically unable to perform), which means he has to miss at least the first four games.

In the meantime, the Amazon Prime Video broadcast shared that Parsons has been lending his advice to his fellow pass rushers, almost like a coach.

The Packers will certainly await his return, because Parsons is one of the most game-changing players in the entire NFL.