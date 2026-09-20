Why Jack Strand Isn’t Playing QB for Falcons Behind Cooper Rush

The Atlanta Falcons‘ fanbase is getting restless.

Jack Strand is over there on the sideline, and some want the quarterback into the game instead of Cooper Rush.

Would that actually happen? It’s hard to say.

But right now it’s Cooper Rush, and the Falcons’ offense has struggled so far early in the season.

Why Isn’t Jack Strand Playing?

The simplest reason that Strand isn’t playing is this: He’s an undrafted rookie from the Division II ranks.

That doesn’t automatically mean anything bad, but it does make it tougher to expect that he’d truly be ready for the NFL.

Strand has shown enough in his opportunities before the regular season, though, to at least have some believers.

Who Is Jack Strand?

Strand is a 22-year old quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons.

He looks the part, standing 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds with notable muscles, which you can see in the picture atop this article.

Strand grew up in the state of Wisconsin and ended up heading to play college football at a Division II school: Minnesota State-Moorhead, known as the Dragons.

Strand broke into the starting lineup for the Dragons midway through his freshman season and never looked back.