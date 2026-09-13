Why Kevin Stefanski is Falcons Coach After Browns

Maybe the best way to know just how highly respected an NFL head coach is — see how long they’re out of a job.

Kevin Stefanski was unemployed for almost no time at all before moving from the Cleveland Browns to the Atlanta Falcons.

He’s now the head coach of the Falcons, a team with quarterback challenges that may feel painfully familiar to what Stefanski dealt with in Cleveland.

But unlike some fired coaches, who never find their way back, Stefanski got right back on his feet immediately.

It’s a chance for him to show what he can do even as the Browns opted to try a new coach — in their case, bringing aboard Todd Monken from his role as Ravens offensive coordinator.

Why Is Kevin Stefanski Coaching Falcons?

Once Stefanski hit the open market, he quickly got interest, and the Falcons likely appealed easily to an offensive mind like his.

Atlanta has Bijan Robinson, the do-it-all running back who is one of the most talented players in the NFL.

The Falcons have Drake London, a true No. 1 wide receiver.

And they have Kyle Pitts, a tight end with tantalizing talent who started to show last season that he may finally be reaching his potential.

Stefanski also likely appreciated the chance to work for a top owner, Arthur Blank, as well as with the new head of the Falcons’ front office, legendary quarterback Matt Ryan.

On paper, very little about the Falcons job wouldn’t have appealed to Stefanski — and he likely even saw potential on film to turn Michael Penix Jr. into a quality NFL quarterback.

Why Did Browns Get Rid Of Kevin Stefanski?

There were some questions in Cleveland about whether this was even the right call.

The reality is that the Browns had fallen off from the playoff team they had become with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. It’s just hard to pin much of that on Stefanski.

Mayfield got hurt in his last season in Cleveland, which isn’t in Stefanski’s control.

The Browns then traded the house for Deshaun Watson and gave him a massive guaranteed contract — again, not Stefanski’s final call, and a total nightmare of a move, one of the worst decisions in NFL history.

Stefanski was left trying to pick up the pieces, and he likely wasn’t even the core decision maker with the odd call to draft Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders two rounds apart in the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only did the Sanders media machine come to town, but he did it in a weird QB room.

The Browns never solved the quarterback position, and that really isn’t Stefanski’s fault. Cleveland then evidently decided it wanted a fresh start, which is a fair take even if it wasn’t totally fair to Stefanski.

But now he’s in Atlanta, and he’s got a chance to prove himself as a good head coach and offensive mind once again. The change of scenery could be good for him.