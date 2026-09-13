Why Falcons Let Darnell Mooney Leave for Giants

The Atlanta Falcons could’ve used another playmaker or two on Sunday in Pittsburgh as they lost to the Steelers with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Rush struggled to involve Kyle Pitts or Drake London in the offense, a bad sign for as long as Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are out.

It was really Bijan Robinson or nothing for the Falcons, which makes sense to a point, but it didn’t get them enough points to beat Pittsburgh.

And on Sunday night, the Falcons will get to watch a talented guy they let get away this offseason.

Darnell Mooney is now a member of the New York Giants. In fact, he might be the reason the Giants cut long-time stalwart Darius Slayton.

It looks like Mooney should be involved early and often with young QB Jaxson Dart, and if he delivers a big play or two, Atlanta certainly will be upset they don’t have him anymore.

Why Did Falcons Let Darnell Mooney Leave?

Atlanta chose to devote its resources elsewhere on the roster rather than paying Mooney coming off a lesser season.

In the end, the Falcons brought in a couple of other veterans in Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, although those weren’t exciting moves at receiver. Atlanta devoted money elsewhere instead.

Mooney was one of a handful of veteran wide receivers the Giants signed this offseason in hopes of bolstering their WR depth chart, and Mooney made the team along with fellow vets Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

The speedy Mooney wasn’t quite like those other veterans, though. The Giants expected him to make the roster, giving him a $3 million contract with a ton of incentives that could take it as high as $10 million.

The 28-year old Mooney spent the past two seasons in Atlanta. He was great in 2024, when he caught 64 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Mooney took a step back, but he still caught 32 passes for 443 yards and a score.

He would’ve been the Falcons’ WR2 on opening day most likely. Instead, that appears to be the role he has with the Giants, or at least WR3 behind at most Malik Nabers and rookie Malachi Fields.

Could Falcons Sign Darius Slayton?

There hasn’t been anything linking the Falcons to Slayton, but it’s a fair and interesting question in the reverse direction.

All those question marks behind London on the Falcons’ WR depth chart suggest it would be a valid move to attempt.

The explosive rookie Zachariah Branch is in Atlanta, but he didn’t do anything in the opener, so if he’s going to have an impact, it hasn’t happened yet.

Slayton would be the second-best receiver on the roster based on previous accomplishments, and in a group that could use a jolt, that would count for something.

In retrospect, Mooney would’ve been great to keep, but the Falcons can’t have him anymore. Maybe Slayton would be the next best thing.