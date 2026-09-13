Why Nick Folk is Kicking for Falcons Despite Age

Since the demise of Younghoe Koo, which feels like a long time ago but was really just a year ago, the Atlanta Falcons have been trying to solve the kicker position.

They’re hoping they’ve found their answer as the 2026 NFL season gets underway: Nick Folk.

The long-time veteran kicker has joined the Falcons and will hold that role in Week 1 in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, and they’re certainly hoping they can rely on Folk all year.

It can be quite frustrating for a team to have to cycle through kickers because they can’t get one to stick.

Folk, who has stuck around the NFL for a long time, is certainly a reliable option for Atlanta to give a real chance to.

How Old Is Nick Folk?

Nick Folk is 41 years old.

He’ll turn 42 on Nov. 5.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2007 NFL Draft — for reference, that’s the year that JaMarcus Russell went first. The Nos. 2 and 3 selections in that draft, Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas, have both been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as have other 2007 first-rounders Patrick Willis and Darrelle Revis.

Clearly, Folk has hung around for a long time.

He kicked in 46 games across three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Folk then joined the New York Jets for seven years and 104 games.

From there, he kicked in four games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then it was four years for Folk with the New England Patriots.

After that, he got two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

And Folk was back with the Jets for another 16 games last season.

When he takes the field for the Falcons, it’ll be the 19th separate season in which he has appeared in at least one NFL regular season game.

Why Is Nick Folk the Falcons’ Kicker?

The Falcons were seeking stability in free agency at kicker, and they found it with Folk.

He has led the NFL in field goal percentage each of the past three seasons.

In 2023, Folk was 29-for-30 on field goals (96.7%), including 5-for-6 from 50-plus.

In 2024, he went 95.5% (21-for-22) and was 6-for-6 from 50-plus, including a make from 56 yards.

Then last season, Folk was 28-for-29 (96.6%) while making 7-of-8 from 50-plus, with a long of 58 yards.

At this stage in his career, Folk has turned into a guy who doesn’t miss.

Could the Falcons’ recent kicker curse get to him? You never know.

But at this point, it’d be hard to bet against Folk. Everything points to him being a good signing.