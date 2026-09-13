Falcons’ Za’Darius Smith Injury Update Brings Final Playing News for Week 1

Za’Darius Smith is back for yet another season of NFL action.

The veteran edge rusher signed with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason and is going to get a chance to make his season debut on Sunday in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

He’s expected to have a key role for Atlanta, which plays a base 3-4 defense that will allow Smith to be in his comfortable outside linebacker spot.

The Falcons don’t have a ton of pass-rushing firepower, so even though Smith is past his prime, he’s going to be crucial to what the Atlanta defense conceptually is able to accomplish this season.

That was in question heading into the weekend of Week 1, though, because Smith has been dealing with an injury.

Smith was listed as questionable on the Falcons’ final injury report of the week due to a shoulder injury.

Turns out, though, the latest update on Sunday morning is good news.

Is Za’Darius Smith Playing Today?

The expectation is that Smith will play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that news with a post on X that says “barring a setback” that Smith will be on the field in Pittsburgh for the Falcons:

#Falcons edge Za’Darius Smith, who has been limited with a shoulder injury and is questionable, should be good to go against the #Steelers today, barring a setback, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

A good pass rusher can be particularly key against this current Steelers roster construction, because the veteran QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t particularly mobile at this point. If Smith can win off the edge and knock Rodgers away from where he wants to be, it can definitely impact the passing game.

The Falcons have a strong secondary with playmakers and lockdown cover men, and so just any semblance of a pass rush can make a big difference.

Falcons’ Defense Needs to Step Up

The Falcons’ defense has no choice on Sunday, either. If Atlanta wins, the defense will likely deserve a lot of credit.

The Atlanta offense is without quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix due to injury, so they’re down to their conceptual third QB option, Cooper Rush. He’ll be backed up by the undrafted rookie from the Division II level, Jack Strand.

While the Falcons’ offensive weapons are all good to go, the quarterback play is a huge question mark. Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts will have to overcome it to put points on the board.

Anything the Falcons’ defense, and the likes of the veteran Smith, can do to help the cause could prove crucial to the final outcome.