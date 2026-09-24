How Za’Darius Smith’s Mom Inspired Return to Atlanta to Play for Falcons

Za’Darius Smith’s biggest fan is watching him play for the Atlanta Falcons.

His mother, Sharon Smith, can’t be there in person. But she’s the reason he’s in Atlanta. She’s the reason he’s chasing after opposing quarterbacks for another season after contemplating retirement.

Smith is one of this era’s premier pass rushers, but his well-traveled career looked like it was done midway through the 2025 season. He stepped away from the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the year.

At 33 years old, Smith seemed like he had chosen a step past his life on the gridiron.

But really, there was much more going on in Smith’s life.

How Za’Darius Smith Joined Falcons

Smith stepped away from the Eagles not to retire, but to be with his family.

Sharon’s time was running short, and Smith knew he needed to be by his mom’s side.