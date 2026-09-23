Ravens 2027 Mock Draft Has Them Selecting 6-Foot-2, 197-Pound ‘Steal’

The Baltimore Ravens are several months away from the 2027 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to scout the next group of talent.

Baltimore had the 14th overall selection in the first round of the 2026 draft after going 8-9 and missing the playoffs. So far, the draft class is showing a ton of potential, with offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane being the standouts.

There will be time to look over who could be the next group of Ravens rookies drafted next year, but the work is always going for them. If this mock draft happens, Baltimore could hit the jackpot quickly.

Baltimore Ravens Get Lucky in Latest 2027 Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano shared his latest mock draft with the Ravens picking ninth. Manzano has them selecting Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore.

“Moore would be a steal here for the Ravens. He’s a prospect who likely will become a shutdown corner in the pros. The 6’2″, 197-pound Moore also has a nose for the ball after recording five interceptions in 2025. Teams haven’t targeted much of his side of the field through three games this season. A few blue-chip prospects, like Moore, will likely be available after the top six picks if all the prominent quarterbacks do well this season and get picked early.”

Moore was an All-American last year at Notre Dame after logging 7 pass deflections and 5 interceptions. He has 5 tackles and 2 pass deflections early in the college football season.

Ravens Could Use Leonard Moore to Help Secondary

The Ravens have some interesting questions about the secondary going into the 2027 offseason. One big aspect of what they will do depends on how veteran corner Marlon Humphrey plays.

Speculation has swirled since Humphrey’s rough 2025 season that the Ravens could trade or release him. While the veteran has been solid throughout his career, his game has regressed.

Baltimore could go younger and add help, with Nate Wiggins as their top shutdown corner. Moore would be a perfect fit to help with that and develop alongside Wiggins over the next few years.

Next offseason could be a heavier emphasis on defense for the Ravens, which would be okay with head coach Jesse Minter. Being a defense-minded coach, Minter wants to bring in his own guys to play in his scheme.

Moore would be a guy Minter can develop from Day 1 to be the perfect CB2 to Wiggins. If the Ravens got him, that would be a game-changer for them.

Until then, though, Baltimore would like to avoid the ninth overall pick and select later in the first round. They first have to take care of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 before moving forward.