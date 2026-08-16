Adam Randall Showed Key Flaw in Ravens’ Preseason Win

He had the opportunity to show out with lead running back Derrick Henry not even suited up, but rookie understudy Adam Randall instead only revealed a key flaw during the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Randall was the leading ball-carrier on the night and also scored his first pro touchdown. Yet, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted how the fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft “didn’t run decisively. He finished with 46 yards on 12 carries (a 3.8-yard average).”

A lack of decisiveness fits some of the concerns raised in Randall’s pre-draft scouting reports. His tentative display against Eagles backups was also a letdown from the player handpicked by owner Steve Bisciotti and already expected to do big things in a niche role for a new-look Ravens’ offense.

Adam Randall Has Room to Improve After Debut

There’s still work to do before Randall’s considered a competent NFL running back. That’s understandable for a young player coming off his debut.

The Ravens won’t mind Randall needing to find his way, but there are some underlying concerns they can’t ignore. Notably, the lack of a big-play threat.

Randall’s average yards per carry number was modest, while his longest run tracked just seven yards. By contrast, undrafted rookies Elijah Tau-Tolliver and Dontae McMillan both averaged over 4 yards per rush and each clocked double digits on their respective longest runs.

The inability to stretch defenses on the ground could be attributed to Randall not boasting “the short-area quickness or vision to sort through traffic at the line of scrimmage, but he will gash the defense with his long strides if he finds a runway,” according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Brugler’s line about what Randall can do with the right “runway” speaks to one of the caveats about the rookie’s debut. The Ravens didn’t dress many starters, with only top draft pick, guard Vega Ioane and veteran center Danny Pinter adding some oomph to the offensive line.

More muscle up front might translate into the better blocking Randall needs to showcase his missing breakaway threat. If he can’t do that, the former Clemson runner could find himself usurped by Miller or Tau-Tolliver.

Fortunately, Randall can still lean on his hybrid skill-set to stay relevant in the backfield.

Ravens Building Versatile Rushing Committee

Randall’s background as a wide receiver remains his best route to getting onto the field once the games matter. He fits the profile of the “Joker-“style playmaker new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle learned from Denver Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora.

The role is “usually a TE/RB/FB with exceptional hands who can line in amid big personnel in the backfield and win in the passing game as a top route runner and pass-catcher and hold up physically and is smart enough to grasp the offensive from multiple positions.”

Perhaps that’s a lot for Randall to take on now, but he’s versatile enough to earn third-down work. Particularly if he can learn from dependable veteran Justice Hill. A backfield trio of Henry, Hill and Randall should power Doyle’s schemes.

That’s the theory, but Tau-Tolliver and McMillan both showed the Ravens there’s room for another productive runner. McMillan has the pedigree after topping 1,000 yards during his final season at Eastern Michigan.

More performances of merit from McMillan and Tau-Tolliver will only push Randall to improve. It’s a nice problem to have as the Ravens get younger behind 32-year-old Henry and 28-year-old Hill.