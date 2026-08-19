Adrian Peterson Has Bold Derrick Henry Longevity Take

Derrick Henry has stiff-armed Father Time to this point, and a legendary NFL running back believes his dominance won’t be diminishing any time soon.

Adrian Peterson says the Baltimore Ravens’ 32-year-old ballcarrier can stay at an elite level for “several more years” provided he remains dedicated to his craft.

“He’s obviously gifted,” Peterson told RG in an interview. “He’s gifted with size, good speed, agility. To be that big and to move the way he moves, it’s been impressive to see him do that, and continue to do it here at 32 years old.

“I feel like if he can keep his head in it, keep God first, and keep putting work in, shoot, he can do it for several more years at that level.”

Henry has teamed with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to give the Ravens one of the most potent ground attacks in the NFL, and that is expected to continue in 2026.

Henry Not Declining After 30

Henry has amassed more than 13,000 rushing yards during his 10-year NFL career and has remained remarkably durable during that span.

He was let go by the Titans after the 2023 season following a long run as a difference-maker at running back, and has been even better since joining the Ravens.

Henry had 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns for Baltimore in 2024, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. In 2025, he rushed 307 times for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns with an average of 5.2 yards per tote.

Many pundits circle the age of 30 as the cliff where running backs drop off from a production standpoint.

But Henry, who will turn 33 in January, remains among the most efficient running backs in the NFL, and will be a major cog again for a Ravens team with Super Bowl ambitions.

“Man, it’s impressive to see him continue to play at such a high level,” Peterson said. “He’s such a big back. He does an amazing job of taking care of his body. To me, I know that’s what it takes. It’s taking care of your body and putting the work in. If you’ve got a great supporting cast around you on the field, at the running back position you can really do some incredible things.”

Peterson’s Own Path In His 30s

After a dominant run in his 20s, Peterson had some up-and-down seasons in his 30s.

He ran for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns at 30 years old for the Vikings in 2015, but was injured the next season and then departed for the Saints.

He didn’t see the field much for New Orleans in 2017 but found some run with the Cardinals following a midseason trade.

Peterson then bounced back with the Commanders in his age-33 season, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark as Washington’s featured back.

Peterson ended up playing until age-36, and if his premonition is correct, Henry could follow suit by remaining a fixture on Sundays for several more seasons.