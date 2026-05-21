Ravens Praised for AFC’s ‘Best Deal’ After Signing $150 Million All-Pro

The Baltimore Ravens are still playing the waiting game with $98 million NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

As Madubuike continues to recover from a serious neck injury that cost him the final 15 games of the 2025 regular season, and his return remains up in the air, the Ravens have gone with a pretty solid Plan B in signing 39-year-old former NFL All-Pro Calais Campbell.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called signing Campbell to a 1-year, $5 million contract the best deal any AFC team made this offseason.

“The ageless wonder continues to amaze,” Barnwell wrote. “Campbell isn’t quite the two-way force he was earlier in his career, but he continues to make an impact as a situational tackle, especially as a pass rusher. Campbell racked up 6.5 sacks and 16 knockdowns while playing only 46% of the defensive snaps for the Cardinals last season. Defenses can stretch him at times when they force the 39-year-old to move laterally, but Campbell is a threat to get into the backfield on any passing down. That’s a really valuable player to have in your rotation for $5 million, and Campbell offers good support if Nnamdi Madubuike isn’t able to start the season on the active roster.”

Campbell, 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds, is headed into his 19th NFL season and is a 4-time NFL All-Pro. Drafted in the 2nd round in 2008 by the Arizona Cardinals, he has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins, and has approximately $150.6 million in career earnings.

He played for the Cardinals again in 2025 and had 6.5 sacks.

Ravens Gave Surprising Injury Update on Madubuike

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 21 that Madubuike underwent surgery in mid-April for his neck injury. It was a surprise considering the neck injury he suffered occurred on September 14, in a Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”

The hope for the Ravens is Campbell and Madubuike get to line up next to each other in 2026.

“Calais Campbell is going to play in the NFL forever,” NFL reporter Clint Goss wrote on his official X account. “Turns 40 this year & still producing. Sacks: 2025 6.5, 2024 5, 2023 6.5, 2022 5.5.”

Campbell One of NFL’s Most Beloved Players

Campbell’s long career has made him a fan favorite not just with the Ravens but with NFL fans all over the world.

“The Ravens signing Calais Campbell always made a ton of sense,” Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora wrote on his official X account. “We begged for the move. How much does he have left in tank?”

“Wow … Calais Campbell is about to win his first Super Bowl in Year 19,” NFL reporter Bryce DeGroat wrote on X.