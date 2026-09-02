Ex-Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker Lands Tryout in AFC East

The NFL career of former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker might still have a 2nd act — something that seemed like a long shot 1 year ago.

“Sources: The Jets had 8x All-Pro K Justin Tucker, Michael Badgley and Josh Karty in for a workout today,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “The Jets recently claimed Blake Grupe off waivers and have Jason Sanders on the practice squad, but kicker is a position the team will continue to closely evaluate. Today’s workout is the latest part of that due diligence.”

“Seven-time Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker was part of a group workout with the Jets, who are doing their due diligence on all options at the position,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “They claimed Blake Grupe off waivers and re-signed Jason Sanders to the practice squad this week.”

Justin Tucker’s Ravens’ Career Ended in Scandal

Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by workers from 16 spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area in a series of stories from The Baltimore Banner at the beginning of 2025, leading to his release by the Ravens in May followed by a 10-game suspension by the NFL in June.

“In an unceremonious end to one of the greatest of Ravens careers, Baltimore released Justin Tucker on Monday, parting ways with the NFL’s most accurate kicker amid an investigation by the league for sexual misconduct,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote.

Tucker, who won a Super Bowl as a rookie with the Ravens following the 2012 season, set the NFL record with a 66-yard, game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions in 2021.

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That record was broken by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little’s 68-yard field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Tucker also holds NFL records for most seasons with at least 30 field goals (9). He was also the fastest kicker in NFL history to reach 1,000 career points and 300 career field goals.

Accusations Similar to Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The accusations against Tucker, who made a staggering $51.1 million in 13 NFL seasons, were the second time a prominent NFL player has been accused of committing such acts under the gist of getting massages or treatment.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was also accused of similar acts while he was playing with the Houston Texans and served an 11-game suspension in 2022 after the Browns traded for him and signed him to a 5-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract — probably the worst contract in NFL history.