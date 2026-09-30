Ravens Announce Two Signings After Crushing Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time addressing their offensive line injuries.

In Week 3, during a 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil, Baltimore lost both centers, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, to injuries. Ravens rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane finished the game at center after playing guard. Pocic has no timetable yet, but reports say Gwyn is expected to miss two to three months.

That left the Ravens needing to act quickly on the offensive line. They worked out three offensive linemen, but it appears they’ve decided who to bring in.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Two Signings on Offensive Line

The Ravens took to social media to announce multiple roster moves. These include the signing of two offensive linemen to their practice squad.

“We have signed G Kyle Hergel and C Andre James to the Practice Squad. We have also signed S K’Von Wallace to the 53-man roster.”

James comes in with 61 starts in his NFL career, starting full-time with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2021 through 2024. Most recently, he played for the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans.

Hergel knows Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle from their time together with the Chicago Bears last year. In 2025, Hergel spent the season on the Bears’ practice squad.

Ravens Bring in Reinforcements for Offensive Line

The Ravens add help to the offensive line, giving them the depth they need. Hergel will most likely be a practice squad player early on, but James has a chance to be promoted and take over at center.

Baltimore will have to decide whether to start James at center or keep Ioane there. The Ravens would most likely want Ioane back at guard, where he has been playing and doing well.

One big surprise so far is that the Ravens appear to have passed on Graham Glasgow for now. He has been a long-time starter in the NFL for almost a decade with the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

The Ravens now shift their focus to preparing for the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Tennessee enters the game at 0-3 and hopes to change their fortunes.

Baltimore will try to keep the good times rolling with a 2-1 record. Their new challenge is figuring out what to do with the offensive line. The question is whether James can get up to speed and earn a promotion before the game, or whether Ioane will have to start at center.

This will be an important game for the Ravens, as they can’t overlook the Titans. Once Baltimore resolves its offensive line issues, it can look forward to trying to pick up a win.