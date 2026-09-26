Ravens Announced Last-Second Roster Move Before Cowboys Game

The Baltimore Ravens are making last-second moves to get the roster where they need it before their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Baltimore will be missing a few players, with Ronnie Stanley the biggest name, due to his toe injury. The good news is that the Ravens are getting defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike back for the first time since injuring his neck in Week 2 last year.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is the biggest question mark with the hamstring injury. Still, Baltimore has to find a replacement for Stanley on the roster since he’s out. The team made the move it needed to.

Baltimore Ravens Announce Practice Squad Elevation

The Ravens took to social media to share their latest move, made 24 hours before kickoff against the Cowboys. They are elevating a player from the practice squad to the active roster.

“The Ravens activated (standard practice elevation) S K’Von Wallace for tomorrow’s game against Dallas.”

Wallace has not taken a snap for the Ravens this season, but has been in the NFL since 2020 when the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him. He has racked up 177 tackles, 8 pass deflections, 4 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in 74 games with 20 starts.

Ravens Add Secondary Help Before Cowboys Game

The Ravens are in a good position in the secondary, with Wallace helping out. If he is active for the game, he could play more on special teams than anywhere else.

Baltimore will need all the help they can get against a solid Dallas Cowboys team. They enter the game at 1-1 and are looking to win in Week 2. The Ravens are also 1-1, but lost in their Week 2 showdown.

One thing that still needs to get figured out is what’s going to happen with Flowers. They are expecting him to test the field before kickoff to see if he is comfortable. Most likely, no one will know whether he will play until 90 minutes before kickoff, when inactives are released.

The Ravens must have six players inactive. There is still a good chance Flowers gets included if the field in Brazil is as slick as many worry.

Regardless, the Ravens will have a battle on their hands against a good football team. Baltimore will have to lean on its superstars, like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, to get the job done. The offense will need to make as many positive plays as possible since it may not have the explosive plays it wants.

Baltimore is facing a fascinating situation with the Cowboys on the opposite side. Fans will have to see whether Flowers helps the Ravens.