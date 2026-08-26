Ravens Coach Got Blunt About 2024 Injury-Prone Draft Bust

The Baltimore Ravens are in the final days of figuring out the 53-man roster before the regular season begins.

The team has a lot of talent, and even more uncertainty about who will make it. With a new coaching staff in place, they are going to want to have their own players or guys that fit what they are doing.

Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is in a unique situation where head coach Jesse Minter is calling the defense and running the show. Weaver is there to help with the game planning and will play a role in who makes the team. He is making one thing clear about a player who is on the roster bubble.

Anthony Weaver Talks Baltimore Ravens Player Who Is Fighting for a Job

Weaver spoke with the media, during which some Ravens players were specifically pointed out. He was asked about Ravens outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and his status since being drafted in 2024. With only four career games under his belt, Weaver still believes in Isaac.

“I see Adisa [Isaac] confidence just growing by the day, and in the limited exposures we have had out here to him, he has played well. He has done a lot of good things both rushing the passer [and] being physical in the run game. We were out here in pads yesterday — I have this vision in my mind of him in a three-technique locking out a guard, and that is good to see. So, I credit him — all the work he has put in the training room to get out there and be healthy. I credit his coaches — [outside linebackers coach] Harland Bower [and] [defensive quality control coach] Andrew Rogan — in working with him, making sure he has the confidence to go out there and execute. But, I am so proud of that kid and what he has done to this point.”

The Ravens took him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft in the hopes that he can develop into a rotational player. That hasn’t happened, as he played only four games in 2024 after being on the Non-football injury and illness list. He only had 4 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Last season was not any better for Isaac, though. He missed the whole 2025 season after getting surgery on his elbow.

Will Adisa Isaac Make the Ravens’ 53-Man Roster?

Isaac has a long road ahead of him if he wants to make the team. The big problem is all the time he’s missed, and now he’s facing stiff competition he wouldn’t have faced two years ago.

Baltimore has Trey Hendrickson and Tavius Robinson as their starting edge rushers. Isaac is competing with Mike Green and Zion Young for the backup roles.

The reality is that Isaac hasn’t been able to showcase his skills as much as he would like, and he needs to use the final preseason game to do it. It appears he has his defensive coordinator’s support. That’s usually a good sign for a young player.

If Isaac can stay healthy and get the job done, he might have a chance to be the fifth edge rusher on the roster.