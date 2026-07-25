Ravens Get Bad Injury News on $98 Million NFL All-Pro

The mystery over whether or not Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike will ever play football again took another turn on Saturday when the Ravens put him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp.

“Ravens placed Pro Bowl DT Nnamdi Madubuike on the Physically Unable to Perform list,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on X on Saturday. “Madubuike missed the last 15 games with a neck injury and had surgery in April.”

There has been little clarity on whether or not Madubuike will ever be able to play football again in the last year — the most concerning development being that the 2-time Pro Bowler and NFL All-Pro didn’t undergo surgery until over 7 months after the initial injury occurred.

Ravens rookies reported to training camp on Friday. Veterans report on Tuesday.

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on April 21. “From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 27, Madubuike’s 21.5 sacks were the most among NFL defensive tackles. His 69 career QB hits are the most by a Raven player since 2020.”

Madubuike, when he’s healthy, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite interior defensive linemen — and 1 of the highest paid. He signed a 4-year, $98 million contract extension with the Ravens before the 2024 season.

Madubuike’s Status ‘Biggest Question’ for Ravens

The Ravens are 1 team with Madubuike in the fold and an entirely different team without him. He’s that good, and it doesn’t matter how the Ravens spin it; another player his caliber just isn’t available to them.

But the Ravens can adapt if they know Madubuike isn’t going to be around for another year — or ever again — after he missed 15 games in 2025 with a severe neck injury. That’s why they hired new head coach and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec singled out whether or not Madubuike gets medically cleared to play as the biggest question facing the Ravens headed into 2026.

“Madubuike’s 2025 season ended after just two weeks, when he sustained a neck injury that jeopardized his career,” Zrbiec wrote on July 2. “The Ravens have repeatedly declined to discuss Madubuike’s future and the 28-year-old hasn’t addressed it publicly either. What we do know is that Madubuike had neck surgery in April and team officials are speaking in somewhat optimistic tones about the two-time Pro Bowl DT’s recovery. Head coach Jesse Minter said Madubuike’s status will ‘clear itself up.’ If Madubuike returns and has no restrictions, he’ll be as impactful of an addition as the Ravens could have made this offseason.”

Ravens Signed $112M Free Agent Edge Rusher

The Ravens made some huge moves to improve their defensive front in 2026 after the loss of Madubuike and injuries that cost quarterback Lamar Jackson 5 games in 2025 were the 2 main factors that sent Baltimore from Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to missing the postseason for the 1st time since 2021.

After attempting — and failing — at a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Ravens went out and signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract.

If Madubuike can return to form, being paired with Hendrickson should be a scary thought for opposing teams.