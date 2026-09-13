Ravens Get Bad Injury News on Star Rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane

The Baltimore Ravens might have a breakout star in rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane – what they didn’t have on Sunday was Lane for the end of Sunday’s 41-23 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts.

“WR Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) has been ruled out,” the Ravens wrote on their official X account.

Lane was ruled out after another starting wide receiver, Zay Flowers, was ruled out for the 2nd half after 150 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in the 1st half.

“Ravens ruled out WR Ja’Kobi Lane with a wrist injury,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on X. “Ravens now without three of their top 4 WRs. They are down to Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester.”

Lane had a touchdown called back on a holding penalty in the 1st half and had 1 reception for 11 yards in his 1st official NFL game.

“Ravens rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane has been ruled out due to a wrist injury,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Lane Teamed With 1st-Round Pick at USC

Lane was a 3rd-round pick (No. 80 overall) out of USC after going into the 2025 season projected as a 1st-round pick — only to see himself market-corrected by teammate Makai Lemon, who had a breakout season and won the Biletnikoff Award.

It was Lemon who ended up playing his way into the 1st round, where he was drafted by the Eagles at No. 21 overall.

Lane Ranked as No. 1 WR Prospect at One Point

ESPN’s Jordan Reid had Lane ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 draft class in July 2025, while fellow draft expert Matt Miller didn’t even have him in his top 5 prospects.

“I have the 6-4, 195-pound redshirt sophomore ranked higher than everyone and will continue to reside on that island,” Reid wrote. “But he is a polarizing prospect who has many scouts needing to see more. Despite 12 touchdowns last season, Lane had only 528 receiving yards and was held below 50 yards in eight of USC’s 13 games. There isn’t a true WR1 in this class yet, so, with a bit more consistency, Lane has the opportunity to rise and be the first receiver off the board.”