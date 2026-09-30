Ravens Get Bad Jovaughn Gwyn News After Thrilling Cowboys Win

The Baltimore Ravens had some tough moments despite pulling off a massive 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Baltimore’s biggest storyline was losing both centers, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, to injuries. Rookie first-round pick guard Ioane Vega took over at center for the rest of the game and might be there moving forward.

Everyone expected the news about Gwyn and Pocic to be bad. It turns out that for one of them, it is rough news to hear.

Baltimore Ravens Get Update on Injured Center

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler delivered the bad news on social media. Fowler shared the latest on Gwyn and what his future looks like.

“Ravens starting center Jovaughn Gwyn suffered a fractured fibula that will likely require surgery, per source. Injury could put Gwyn — who won the team’s center battle in camp — out for two-to-three months.”

Gwyn took over for Danny Pinter, the original center starter in training camp, after Pinter suffered a season-ending injury. In his three starts, Gwyn allowed six pressures on 91 pass-blocking snaps. He also committed three penalties.

Pro Football Focus gave Gwyn an overall grade of 54.7, ranking 24th out of 32 centers. He also had a pass-blocking grade of 19.3 (ranked last) and a run-blocking grade of 72.7 (ranked sixth).

Ravens Preparing for Life Without Jovaughn Gwyn

While losing Gwyn was expected, it will still hurt the depth of the Ravens’ offensive line. He didn’t play well, but he kept the line stable for now.

The Ravens will most likely place Gwyn on IR and let him get surgery. Baltimore still has to wait and hear about what is going on with Pocic, but that sounded like a serious injury as well.

Baltimore held workouts for three offensive linemen. The biggest name from that workout was Graham Glasgow, who started over 100 games at guard and center for the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Glasgow feels like the most logical choice to sign, as his experience can have him starting right away. The real question would be whether to start him at guard or center. Vega faces a similar decision once the Ravens sign someone.

This should push the Ravens to move quickly to sign one or two offensive linemen, as they have the Tennessee Titans coming in Week 4. While Tennessee is winless, they do have a very good interior defensive line led by Jeffery Simmons.

It’s going to be a busy week for the Ravens’ offensive line, with decisions and moves to make. They have to get this right, with the season’s hopes on the line, depending on whatever they do on the line.