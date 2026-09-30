Ravens Got Bad Lamar Jackson News Ahead of Titans Week 4 Showdown

The last thing the Baltimore Ravens needed was any more lineup issues as they prepare for their Week 4 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore is already facing major issues at center. The Ravens lost Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic during the 34-31 Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

With those losses, the Ravens don’t need to lose anyone else or have their Week 4 preparations messed up. Well, they might have a small complication with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ravens Have Update on Lamar Jackson Entering Week 4

It was reported Wednesday that Jackson would not practice. There doesn’t appear to be an injury, but ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley gave a quick update.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing Wednesday. Jackson did talk to reporters before practice and spoke like he was playing Sunday.”

Last season, Jackson missed at least one practice a week, but only because he was playing hurt. There don’t seem to be any reports of an injury, and he still looks in line to play against the Titans.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 745 yards and 4 touchdowns to 1 interception. He’s added another 124 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing for Ravens Is Something to Monitor

It is a bit odd for Jackson to randomly miss practice without a real explanation. The hope is that he is actually okay and not hurt going into the game.

Baltimore needs its quarterback healthy and ready to go. The offense flows through him and doesn’t typically play well without him.

Jackson is a threat through the air and on the ground for Baltimore. He can do it all and still be one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

This makes the Ravens’ offensive game plan interesting to watch, whether they want to run the ball more and take pressure off the quarterback. Jackson has great ability, but for some reason, if he’s not 100%, then he won’t be as effective.

That would mean more Derrick Henry on the ground, which wouldn’t be a bad thing. Henry has been great this season, and he’s got a little extra motivation with him facing off against his old team.

The Ravens will need to prepare for anything, but Jackson still seems to have a good chance to play. Everyone will have to wait and see how things play out throughout the week.

Baltimore hopes he can get back to practice in the next day or two, so he should be good to play. Otherwise, it might be the Tyler Huntley show in Week 4 against the Titans.