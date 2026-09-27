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Ravens Dealt Bad Mark Andrews News One Quarter Into Cowboys Game

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Mark Andrews
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The Baltimore Ravens made a $39.3 million decision about the future of All-Pro TE Mark Andrews.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to pick up their second win of the 2026 season, but they were dealt some bad news.

In the second quarter of their Week 3 Brazil game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens saw their starting tight end Mark Andrews suffer a hand injury. It wasn’t known to everyone when it first happened.

Baltimore later announced that Andrews had the injury and shared his status for the rest of the game.

“TE Mark Andrews (hand) is questionable to return.”

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews is Questionable to Return Vs. Cowboys

Mark Andrews
GettyOWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND – JUNE 09: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks of the field after Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center on June 09, 2026 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Andrews started the game with 1 reception for 9 yards on 3 targets. He entered the game with 10 receptions for 98 yards.

He was one of Lamar Jackson’s top receivers when Zay Flowers was out with his hamstring injury last week. Andrews was expected to be one of the team’s top receivers this season.

Last year, the Ravens showed how much faith they have in him by giving him a contract extension. He was the starting tight end at the beginning of the year.

Ravens Having to Play Without Mark Andrews Against the Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with Lamar Jackson #8 after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Andrews’s absence certainly complicates the passing game. Jackson will have to lean on Flowers and Rashod Bateman for the time being.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has been off to a fast start in the Cowboys game. Henry passed Eric Dickerson for ninth on the NFL all-time rushing list.

Baltimore will likely keep giving Henry the ball and keep the running game going. The Ravens still have the weapons in the passing game, but Flowers is on a pitch count with his snaps, so they don’t want to play him too much.

Dallas has their own injury problems in the game as well. Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson also got injured in the game and is questionable to return. Dallas was already down three defensive backs going into the contest.

The Ravens should be able to get through the game without Andrews, but they will need more from the supporting cast around Jackson. Baltimore will run more with Jackson on QB-designed runs, but they still want to throw a good amount with him.

Don’t expect the tight ends to be as involved as many Ravens fans thought they would be. The wide receivers will do more to get the passing game going, and the tight ends will just block.

It’s going to be a high-scoring game between the Ravens and Cowboys. Baltimore better be ready to go toe-to-toe with the Cowboys and score as many points as possible to win.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Dealt Bad Mark Andrews News One Quarter Into Cowboys Game

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