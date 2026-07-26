Ravens Analyst’s Understandable Reason to Laugh at Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have a long tradition in their rivalry.

There have been several memorable moments, but last year was a bad one for the Ravens. Baltimore’s season ended with a missed 44-yard field goal by Tyler Loop and the Steelers taking the AFC North division title from them in Week 18.

Entering the 2026 season, the Ravens are hoping for a different result with a new coaching staff. Some believe that Baltimore could suffer the same fate, but should people buy into that?

New Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction Has Baltimore Ravens Analyst Laughing

SB Nation’s Jarrett Bailey had made a prediction for the 2026 season that ended badly for the Ravens. Bailey believes the Steelers will end Baltimore’s season in Week 18 again.

Ebony Bird Ravens writer Eamon Cassels has a different view of the prediction. Cassels thinks that because the Steelers brought in Mike McCarthy as head coach and Aaron Rodgers returns as QB, Ravens fans have a reason to laugh.

“The Steelers were slightly better than the Ravens last season. One team improved marginally, and another team improved by leaps and bounds. So think about it: What are the chances the Steelers win the division and the Ravens miss the playoffs? Realistically, not very strong. Ultimately, while Bailey’s prediction might trigger some bad memories for Ravens fans, it’s worth nothing more than a good laugh, as Baltimore has bigger fish to fry than the Steelers.”

This offseason, the Ravens made several key moves, including signing Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson and hiring Jesse Minter as head coach. Baltimore had a strong draft, selecting one of the top guards in the draft, Olaivavega Ioane.

Early predictions of the 2026 season have the Ravens as one of the favorites to win the AFC North. The Steelers are also expected to compete for the division title with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens Should Have Advantage Over Steelers in 2026

The idea of the Ravens not making the playoffs in 2026 seems to be a stretch. Baltimore is a favorite to win the division, but if they don’t, the playoffs are still very much in sight.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back to being 100% healthy, and the offensive line has improved at guard. Minter’s arrival gives Baltimore a boost on defense after finishing with one of the worst statistical seasons in years.

Baltimore is too good to just fold and not make the postseason against the rest of the division. Cincinnati still has questions about the defense, and the Steelers are too old to be considered real contenders. The Cleveland Browns are in total rebuild mode with former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the head coach.

The prediction of the Steelers ending the Ravens’ season seems like a stretch. Baltimore better be ready, though, as that Week 18 matchup will be a battle no matter the situation.