Ravens’ Breakout Candidate Coach Has NFL’s ‘Curiosity’

With Jesse Minter running the show as the Baltimore Ravens‘ head coach, he brought in some top talent on the coaching staff, like offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

The Ravens are familiar with Weaver, as he was an assistant under former head coach John Harbaugh. Doyle is a different story, entering his first season as a play-caller, but his second as the offensive coordinator after spending last year with the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore is expecting Doyle to get this offense back on track and get star quarterback Lamar Jackson playing at an MVP level again. He’s one that not only the Ravens will be watching, but the league will as well.

Declan Doyle Has Eyes on Him for 2026 NFL Season

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue listed one assistant coach on each team that could be a breakout candidate in 2026. For the Ravens, Rodrigue likes Doyle to be the choice, as others in the NFL might as well.

“Doyle is the subject of much curiosity around the league as he enters his first season as Baltimore’s OC. He comes from the Sean Payton coaching tree and last worked as offensive coordinator under Ben Johnson in Chicago, so his potential in pairing with a versatile top quarterback in Lamar Jackson — a two-time MVP — is high.”

Doyle may not have been calling the plays last season for the Bears, but he helped with game-planning and developing quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago finished sixth in total offense and third in rushing, winning the NFC North and a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Ravens’ Offense Needs All the Help They Can Get From Declan Doyle

Despite having Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and Mark Andrews, this Ravens offense did not function as they had in the past. Last season, they finished 16th in total offense and 27th in passing. Their rushing attack was still solid, the second-best in the league at 156.6 yards per game.

Doyle has some things he will need to work on with the offense, with the biggest focus being at wide receiver and offensive line. He needs guys like Rashod Bateman and rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane to step up and help Flowers in the passing game. Baltimore is hopeful that the new additions, Ethan Pocic and rookie first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane, can help the line.

Most importantly, it’ll be about getting the most out of Jackson after a rough year of dealing with injuries. This season is about utilizing Jackson’s skill set while protecting him from taking too many hits.

Minter and his coaching staff have a ton of pressure on them entering 2026 with even bigger expectations. If Doyle can fix this offense quickly, he could end up being a head coach candidate in the next year or two. Baltimore just wants to see success with the offense first before thinking that far ahead.