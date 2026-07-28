Ex-Ravens CB Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Lamar Jackson

Many are wondering, entering the 2026 season, whether the Baltimore Ravens offense will look different with Lamar Jackson now working with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

As part of new head coach Jesse Minter’s coaching staff, Doyle joins the Ravens from his time with the Chicago Bears. Doyle was the offensive coordinator there as well, but did not call the plays, with head coach Ben Johnson handling that.

The relationship between Doyle and Jackson has been examined throughout the offseason to see how they will work together. Some are curious to see how the plays will be called with an athletically gifted quarterback who didn’t run the ball as much in 2025.

Former Baltimore Ravens CB Talks Lamar Jackson Running in 2026

While appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” NFL analyst and former Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth responded to a question about Jackson running the ball more. Just because Doyle is there, Foxworth doesn’t believe that will change Jackson’s desire to stay in the pick.

“Yeah, I mean, without the injuries from last year, I think he probably would have been on the same track. But I think it’s going to be fewer and fewer designed runs for Lamar as he ages. Like, that makes sense for any quarterback, and he’s demonstrated that he can play from within the pocket. The one thing that’s important to remember is Lamar Jackson has always been hesitant to scramble. I remember coming out of college trying to like convince people like, no, this guy wants to stay in the pocket. I don’t see his running numbers going back up to like his career high, but they’ll go back up a little bit. But this offense, I think, is designed to have an effective rushing attack without needing the quarterback. Again, you mentioned the Bears and Declan Doyle. That’s what they’re going to try to replicate. Quarterback under center, Derrick Henry, wide zone or inside zone runs, and that’s going to be the core of their rushing attack, not Lamar Jackson.”

For most of Jackson’s career, he was averaging at least 43 rushing yards per game. Last year was a career-low for him, only gaining an average of 26.8 yards per game on the ground. His two rushing touchdowns were also the lowest of his career.

Over the last two years, Jackson has been more of a pocket passer, working with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken on that. The desire has always been there for Jackson to pass more than run.

Lamar Jackson May Not Revert Back to Running the Ball

Jackson has more than proven himself to be a pocket quarterback. He has lived with the comments about him being a “running back” at quarterback for a long time.

Ignoring last year, Jackson has been improving with his accuracy. He completed 67% of his passes in 2023 and then 66% in 2024. Last season was an exception since he was hurt throughout the year.

Doyle is going to run the football, but will lean more on Henry and Justice Hill. Jackson will get some carries, but will be used more as a decoy.

Jackson’s athleticism is terrific and will be used at times. His ability to throw the football, though, is highly underrated and should be showcased more. Watch for Doyle to get the best of both worlds from Jackson in 2026.