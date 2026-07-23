Ravens ‘Thunder & Lightning’ Duo Pushes to Surprising Ranking

The Baltimore Ravens have been notorious for having one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL year in and year out, led by running back Derrick Henry.

A big reason for that is the combination of quarterback Lamar Jackson and Henry. The pair have helped make it a top-five rushing attack over the last eight years despite the fact that Henry hasn’t been there the whole time.

A forgotten piece to that rushing attack in Baltimore is running back Justice Hill, who has been with the Ravens since 2019. Hill’s versatility and speed, paired with Henry’s power and eliteness, help make that pair one of the best backfields in the NFL.

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CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin revealed his top 10 best running back duos in the NFL. Dubin surprisingly had Henry and Hill for the Ravens at number three on the list.

“This isn’t your typical thunder and lightning running back duo. Sure, Henry is a hulking beast of a back who can power his way through everyone in his path and stiff-arm anyone into the ground, but he’s also one of the fastest backs in the league when he hits a crease, and he can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Even in a season where Lamar Jackson was alternately injured and ineffective (for him), Henry still ran for 1,595 yards at 5.2 yards per carry. And while Hill looks like he’s a jitterbug back who will shake you up in space, his best skill is actually pass protection, where he is one of the best in the NFL. He’s an effective receiver as well, which makes him a strong complement to Henry.”

Hill missed time last year due to injury and only played in seven games. He finished with 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Adding to the stats, he also caught 21 passes for 169 yards and one more score.

Henry has rushed for over 3,500 yards in his first two seasons with the Ravens. Throughout his 10-year NFL career, he has been to five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.

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Most people think about Jackson and Henry when it comes to the running game. What Hill provides to the Ravens is just as valuable as anything else on the team.

Hill has great speed and has the ability to be an extension of the passing game from the backfield. His pass-blocking skills are criminally underrated for what he can do to help Jackson out.

Henry is starting to get up there in age, so Baltimore would like to lean more on Hill to help take some of the load off the veteran. In a new offense, this duo might surprise some people with how efficient and complementary they are to each other.