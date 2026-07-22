New Ravens Addition Faces ‘Herculean’ Situation in 2026

One of the biggest problems with the Baltimore Ravens‘ roster last season was the offensive line, and after a turbulent offseason, the recent signing of Ethan Pocic hopes to help at center.

Baltimore’s guard position was so rough in 2025 that the Ravens signed John Simpson and drafted first-round pick Olaivavega Ioane to be the new starters this season. Things only got worse for the Ravens’ offensive line when three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum got a record-setting contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

That led to Pocic earning a contract with the Ravens last week to be in line to start at center in 2026. It’s not going to be easy for the former Cleveland Browns starter, though, as he is facing some massive pressure coming up.

New Ravens Center Ethan Pocic is Facing Some Serious Heat in 2026

Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker examined all the contenders in the NFL to see which players are facing make-or-break seasons. Even though he’s a week into his tenure with the Ravens, Pocic was one of the 10 players selected for the list.

“Pocic performed like a quality center in 2022 and 2023, but his grades have waned since. He hasn’t exceeded a 63.8 overall mark in the last two years, including sitting 17th among 31 qualifiers in 2025. Pocic also played only 826 snaps while suffering an Achilles tear in Week 14. With minimal competition at the position, all signs point to Pocic being the Ravens’ starting center if healthy. Replacing Linderbaum seems like a Herculean feat, but Baltimore would really benefit from Pocic turning in at least a decent season to support Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.”

Pocic has had an uphill climb in the offseason after tearing his Achilles late in the season last year with the Browns. He played well, though, finishing the season allowing 14 pressures, 3 quarterback hits, and 2 sacks in 518 pass-blocking snaps. PFF graded him out at a 63.8 overall, ranking 20th out of 40 NFL centers last year.

He started his career with the Seattle Seahawks as their second-round pick from 2017 through 2021 before signing with the Brown in 2022. Pocic made the PFWA All-Rookie Team back in 2017 with the Seahawks.

Ravens Need Ethan Pocic to Step Up in a Big Spot This Season

Before Baltimore signed Pocic, there were a lot of questions about the center position and who would start. Bringing him in should alleviate that stress, as long as he is healthy enough to play. All indications from reports have been that he should be good to go for Week 1.

Pocic has an incredibly impossible task of following up Linderbaum, who is regarded as a top-five center in the NFL. Still, Pocic is a good band-aid for a big problem for 2026. The Ravens now have time to use the next offseason to find the long-term solution at center.

Baltimore has a reputation for being tough up front after years of top-five finishes in rushing yards season after season. Pocic has to make sure that continues, and that no one touches Lamar Jackson in the backfield.