Ravens’ Jesse Minter Gushes Over Two-Time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens have so much talent around new head coach Jesse Minter, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers.

This Ravens team has the roster to get back into the playoff conversation and push for a Super Bowl. At least those are the expectations that Minter is facing early in his head coaching career.

With the group around him, Minter has a chance to get off to a fast start with the team. One player might have his attention to get that done.

Jesse Minter Praised One of Baltimore Ravens’ Top Players

While appearing on The Lounge Podcast, Minter had the chance to talk about Flowers and his impact on the team. He hinted at the different kinds of roles Flowers could play in 2026.

“He’s not just a slot guy, he’s not just an outside guy, he’s not just a gadget guy. He can do everything… I look forward to him getting the ball in as many ways as possible. The more that guy touches the ball, the better we’ll be.”

Flowers has become Jackson’s favorite target in the passing game, posting 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. Last year, Flowers had career highs in receptions (86), yards (1,211), and tied for touchdowns (5). He was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl of his career.

This offseason, the Ravens picked up Flowers’ fifth-year option on his contract, which gives him $27.3 million for the 2027 season. Baltimore is expected to give him a contract extension at some point this year or next offseason.

Zay Flowers is Ready for Another Strong 2026 Season With Ravens

With DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely no longer on the Ravens, more pressure will be on Flowers to be the number one receiver. Flowers will have Rashod Bateman as his number two and Mark Andrews at tight end to take some of the load off.

Over the last three years, Flowers has been playing mainly in the slot, but it sounds like his role could change. Moving him around could open up the offense to different possibilities.

The Ravens’ offense is being run by a new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle, who enters his first season with the team. As a first-time play-caller, Doyle could use Flowers the way his former team, the Chicago Bears, used DJ Moore and line him up in the backfield and on the outside.

Flowers is a great talent who has excelled and improved every season in Baltimore. He will be tasked with getting the Ravens’ passing game back on track. From what Minter says, Flowers is going to be a difference-maker in 2026.