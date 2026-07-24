Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Had 2-Word Response to LeBron James News

Everyone in the sports world is reacting to the stunning news of NBA star LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia Sixers.

It’s a game-changing moment in sports history, as James announced this is the last decision he will ever make, hinting at retirement after this. This is the kind of news that’ll run wild in NBA circles for a long time, but also around other sports leagues as well.

The NFL is no exception, as the Baltimore Ravens were one of the many teams in the league that had a player react to the news. Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton was among those who had to share his thoughts on it.

Baltimore Ravens Star Kyle Hamilton Reacted to LeBron James Signing With the Sixers

After the news broke, Hamilton took to social media to join in on the thousands of reactions from around the country. He shared a photo on X with him in a football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It showed him wearing the Sixers logo on his helmet and the same team’s uniform with two words in the caption and a hashtag to add to it.

“We move. #TrustTheProcess”

Since there is no NBA team in Baltimore, the Sixers are the most logical choice to cheer for, besides the Washington Wizards. Hamilton had a brother who played college basketball at UPenn, which could explain the interest in the Sixers.

James is entering his 24th season in the NBA after having played for three different teams. He is a 22-time All-Star, four-time MVP, and four-time NBA champion.

Kyle Hamilton Joins in Excitement for LeBron James

The seismic move in the NBA has affected every aspect of the sports world. It has everyone like Hamilton jumping at the opportunity to react to the news like everyone else.

This could be the shift in Baltimore sports that might get Ravens players, coaches, and fans to become more Sixers fans. James has that kind of effect on people that fans will follow wherever he goes.

Hamilton might be able to do some recruiting of his own to bring other fans to cheer for James in Philly. It’s less than a two-hour drive from Baltimore to Philadelphia, so going to the games is a realistic possibility.

Baltimore will be buzzing as much about the James news as any other city will. The Ravens might be able to use it to their advantage for the upcoming NFL season. In pursuit of a Super Bowl title, Hamilton might draw inspiration from James being so close to his team, which might help them win it all.